When Josh Holt Jr. was asked if he was excited for the looming start of SEC play, he just smiled.

“Yes, sir,” Holt said. “I’m excited for the environment.”

The freshman from Georgia has never played in front of big crowds like those of the Southeastern Conference. But how he played Tuesday, putting up a breakout game in a rare start for Missouri, will change that soon.

“Holt has been on my mind for a week,” head coach Steve Bieser said. "I felt I should have played him last week and I didn’t. I was trying to get some of our older, more experienced guys more at-bats and see if they can find it. … I knew that he needed an opportunity to play."

In Tuesday afternoon’s 16-1 blowout win for Missouri (10-5) over Arkansas State (11-6) at Taylor Stadium, Holt got that coveted opportunity. He ran with it.

“I was locked in,” Holt said. “I got my chance, and I took it."

Holt banged out three hits in his first starting role, scoring twice. He stole his second base of the year and made a great leaping catch at the left-field wall in front of Missouri’s bullpen in the top of the eighth.

“The ball was drifting, so I wanted to make it look cool,” Holt said.

Holt had a big day, but he was just one of several Tigers to shine Tuesday as Mizzou earned a more-than-comfortable midweek win over the Red Wolves. Shortstop Chris Cornelius and second baseman Mark Vierling each had two hits and drove in three runs.

“Everything’s clicking right now, so we just need to take that into SEC play,” Vierling said. “It’s going to be tough at Arkansas, but if we can do that at Arkansas we’ll be fine,” Vierling said.

The Tigers don’t have to face the No. 14 Razorbacks (12-2) until Friday in Fayetteville, simply beating up on the Hogs’ in-state brethren instead.