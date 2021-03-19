PowerMizzou - Tigers blow big lead, lose WNIT opener

Missouri coach Robin Pingeton wasn’t in the mood to dish out excuses.

The Tigers’ late-game collapse against Fresno State in the first round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament on Friday — which MU lost 78-75 after having a 20-point third-quarter lead — wasn’t due to misfortune or bad luck, if you ask Pingeton.

It was on her, she said after the game. And that, along with the result, made her “sick to (her) stomach.”

“At the end of the day, all that falls on me,” Pingeton said. “And clearly, we’ve got to look ourselves in the mirror this offseason and figure some things out. Because we’ve got to be a much better defensive team going forward.”

Missouri’s season doesn’t end; it plays against Arizona State in the consolation bracket at 11 a.m. Saturday. But with as deflating of a performance as it had against Fresno State, it might have just sucked any excitement out of any remaining games.

Bad news came before the game for the Tigers as second-leading scorer Hayley Frank was announced before the game to have not made the trip to Fort Worth due to COVID-19 protocols. But for most of the game, her absence didn’t have much of an effect.

The Tigers held Fresno State to 33.3% shooting while going 60% from the field themselves en route to a 40-29 halftime lead, with forward Shannon Dufficy — Frank's replacement — leading the charge with 10 points and five rebounds. And as MU nearly doubled that lead with 4:49 left in the third quarter, it looked to be smooth sailing.

“Obviously, not having Hayley with us, it’s a big loss,” Pingeton said. “Not only her efficiency offensively, but her leadership and just her demeanor on the court, it impacts our team. But with that being said, I’m not going to make any excuses.”