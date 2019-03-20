Mark Vierling’s elbow wasn’t hurting anymore.

Missouri’s sophomore second baseman got plunked on the left arm in the bottom of the second inning of Tuesday night’s game against Murray State. The beanball nagged him throughout.

“My arm was killing me pretty much the entire game,” Vierling said.

Painkillers from the athletic trainers helped, but not as much as Vierling’s tie-breaking, game-winning single in the bottom of the eighth inning that gave the Tigers (12-8, 0-3 Southeastern Conference) a 2-1 win over Murray State (8-11, 4-2 Ohio Valley Conference).

“My adrenaline was going,” Vierling said. “So I was good.”

So were the Tigers, at least, as soon as Vierling’s base hit got down in left field. Racers outfielder Jake Slunder nearly hauled it in.

“I thought he was going to catch it all the way,” Vierling said.

The game ended in similar fashion, as reliever Jordan Gubelman sealed it with a check-swing strikeout. Gubelman, though, said he knew he had fooled pinch-hitter Sean Darmafall.

“It was awesome,” junior starter Art Joven said. “I’m glad we son."

Gubelman faced five batters, striking out four of them and allowing one hit. The redshirt senior right-hander got the win, but said the soft-spoken Joven should have been credited with the victory instead.

“Art definitely deserved to get it, but it so happens to be that I got it,” Gubelman said. “I’m happy. I’ll take it.”