MINNEAPOLIS — What felt like the Tigers’ lowest point in Thursday’s game against Minnesota ended up being their turning point. Missouri completed a 20-point comeback — its largest since head coach Dennis Gates took over the program — to escape Williams Arena with a 70-68 victory. Gates and his players credited graduate senior guard Caleb Grill with giving them the momentum to pull it off.

It’d been a frustrating night for all of Mizzou. The Tigers were trailing by 11 with a little over 13 minutes left in the second half. They were getting beat on the boards. They’d allowed the hosts to shoot 50% from the 3-point line in the first half. They hadn’t been granted a trip to the free throw line yet.

Gates knew his players needed something to galvanize them, but didn’t want to pick up a technical foul. Grill told the head coach he might need to play more “fiery.” Gates told the Iowa State transfer to “do what you need to do.”

Grill pulled up from the right wing and missed his fourth 3-pointer of the night. Golden Gophers defender Pharrel Payne bumped him on the landing, sending Grill to the deck and looking to the official on the sideline for a call.

The whistle never came. Sitting on the hardwood, Grill slammed his hands on the floor. The referee assessed Grill a Class A technical foul. Grill rose to his feet and was quickly T’d up again — it’s unclear if it was for something he said or possibly making incidental contact with the official. Regardless, he’d been tossed out of the game.

Graduate senior point guard Nick Honor and assistant coach Ryan Sharbaugh watched the sequence unfold from Mizzou’s bench.

“As soon as it happened, (Sharbaugh) turned to me, I was over standing by him on the sideline,” Honor said. “He was like 'Maybe that's just what we needed to get back in the game.'”

Grill untucked his black jersey and began his march to the locker room. Assistant coach Dickey Nutt jogged to the corner of the court and halted Grill before he could get to the tunnel. Gates pulled him to the side trying to calm him down, holding Grill’s head in his hands at one point and giving him a hug before sending him off.

“I told him that was going to inspire us to win. And I told him, we'd talked, we needed a spark,” Gates said. “What I was telling them there was, 'Hey, that's OK. I didn't expect you to get a double tech, but you got to double tech.' And I wanted him to know that we were gonna finish the game for him and, ultimately, told him I love him. I told him, ‘Now walk out with pride, with your chin up.’”

Junior guard Kaleb Brown, who’d been ruled out for the evening with a shin bruise, told Gates he'd go to the locker room to make sure Grill wasn’t too down on himself. He returned a few moments later, letting the team know that Grill was fine.

It had the impact Gates was hoping for.

“I mean, anytime you see a teammate get ejected, you kind of feel for them because you know they can have an impact while they're on the floor,” Honor said. “But it was a true road game tonight — that's what I'll call it. So I feel like it just brought us closer together, next man up, and you know, we were gonna get this win for Caleb. So I would say thank you to him. I guess you could say that.”

Senior forward Dawson Garcia made all four of Minnesota’s technical free throws. The Golden Gophers cashed in on another layup and 3-pointer to take their largest lead of the night at 59-39 with 11:25 left on the clock.

Missouri closed out the game on a 31-9 run. The team finally made its way to the free throw line, taking eight foul shots in the final five minutes. It also locked down on defense — after letting the Golden Gophers have their way from beyond the arc early on, the visitors held the hosts to 1-9 from deep in the second half.

The Tigers got their swagger back, with several players returning to form. Gates doesn’t think it would’ve happened without Grill.

“I credit Caleb Grill, his passion that he plays with, an unbelievable toughness, for making that play that he made. And that was to inspire his team,” Gates said. “He did his job and our team rallied behind him.”