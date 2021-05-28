Tigers drop Super Regional opener 2-1 to James Madison

If Missouri is to reach its first Women’s College World Series in a decade, the Tigers will have to do what hasn’t been done all season: Beat James Madison twice.

The Dukes moved to 38-1 on the season with a 2-1 victory over the eighth-seeded Tigers in Friday night’s opener of the best-of-three Super Regional series.

James Madison didn’t have a hit off Mizzou starter Jordan Weber for the first six innings and hadn’t advanced a single runner to second base. But winning pitcher Odicci Alexander started the top of the seventh with an infield single on a soft grounder to shortstop. After a strikeout, Madison Naujokas was grazed by a pitch and Lynsey Meeks loaded the bases on another infield single.

Redshirt freshman Emily Phillips pinch hit and blooped one over the head of Jenna Laird and in front of a charging Brooke Wilmes for the game’s first run. A sacrifice fly by the next hitter, Hallie Hall, gave JMU a 2-0 lead.

Alexander had cruised through the first six innings, allowing only a single and two walks. But her control left her in the seventh inning. She walked four Tigers, including pinch hitter Alex Honnold to force in Missouri’s first run. That brought leadoff hitter Brooke Wilmes to the plate. Alexander found her form just in time. After falling behind 0-2, Wilmes flied out to left field, ending the Tigers’ comeback bid 60 feet short.

The loss dropped the Tigers to 41-16 on the season. They’ll have to win Game 2 Saturday at 1 p.m. to force a winner-take-all game on Sunday.

This story will be updated with reaction from Missouri after the post-game press conferences.