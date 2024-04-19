Missouri landed one of the biggest names in the transfer portal on Friday, getting a commitment from Duke transfer forward Mark Mitchell , a source confirmed to PowerMizzou.com .

The Kansas City, Kan. native started in all but one of his 68 games with the Blue Devils throughout his first two seasons. As a freshman, Mitchell averaged 9.1 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.5 blocks and 0.6 steals per game while shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.2% from the 3-point line while helping Duke go 27-9 overall and reach the second round of the NCAA tournament.

This year, Mitchell notched career highs of 11.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 0.7 blocks and 0.8 steals per game. While his 3-point and free throw percentages declined a bit, his accuracy on 2-pointers jumped from 50.3% as a freshman to 59.0% as a sophomore. Mitchell’s presence pushed the Blue Devils to another 27-9 record, this time reaching the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

Mitchell visited Missouri out of high school, but ultimately ended up choosing Duke.

The 6-foot-9 forward was the No. 21-ranked recruit in the Class of 2022 and now has two seasons of eligibility left. He is the fourth transfer to commit to Mizzou this offseason, joining a group of newcomers that includes Tennessee Martin transfer forward Jacob Crews, Iowa transfer guard Tony Perkins and Northern Kentucky guard Marques Warrick..

PowerMizzou.com will reach out to Mitchell for more on his decision.