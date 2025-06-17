Kirksville LB Blake Nesbitt picks up Mizzou offer after strong camp showing

We continue my look through the best Missouri Tiger wins of Dennis Gates' tenure with his first rivalry win.
A few days after camping with Missouri, Class of 2028 linebacker Blake Nesbitt added an offer from the Tigers.
It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers. Here's a recap of what we didn't cover with links to what we did.
Class of 2027 three-star slot receiver Trysten Shaw participated in a camp during his first visit to Missouri.
Let’s continue our look at my rankings of the best wins of the Eliah Drinkwitz era in Columbia and move on to No. 6.
We continue my look through the best Missouri Tiger wins of Dennis Gates' tenure with his first rivalry win.
A few days after camping with Missouri, Class of 2028 linebacker Blake Nesbitt added an offer from the Tigers.
It was another big week for the Missouri Tigers. Here's a recap of what we didn't cover with links to what we did.