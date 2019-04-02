Late in the night, with most of the crowd gone and Missouri’s energy fading, Chad McDaniel was mobbed between home plate and first base — for standing still.

McDaniel was the recipient of the 15th, and mercifully final, walk issued by Saint Louis pitching in Tuesday night’s game between the Tigers and Billikens at Taylor Stadium. With the bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the 10th, McDaniel simply stood in from the left side and watched four pitches out of the zone. Game over. Missouri (19-10-1) beat SLU (11-16), 4-3 in 10 innings.

It was a fitting end to a ballgame in which Missouri had 22 baserunners and left 14 men on base. The Tigers’ third straight extra-inning game took 4 hours, 20 minutes to complete.

“Definitely tired of extra innings,” head coach Steve Bieser said, "but I don’t get tired of winning.”



Missouri didn’t lose any of the last three contests, winning at No. 11 Texas A&M in 15 innings Saturday, tying the Aggies on Sunday in College Station and prevailing Tuesday.

Still, it’s a heavy game load for the Tigers.

“I think, at this level, younger players have a tough time playing game after game,” Bieser said. “They’re not pros yet, and they’re not used to play six games a week, and we’ve been averaging five games a week for it seems like the last month. That’s too many games for our young players, I think.”