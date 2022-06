Tigers land commitment from in-state kicker Blake Craig

Liberty North (Mo.) kicker Blake Craig was able to impress Missouri's coaching staff on Friday after participating in a camp with the coaching staff. The 5-foot-11, 180-pound prospect picked up an offer from Missouri tight ends and special teams coach Erik Link on Saturday and didn't hesitate to take advantage of the opportunity, committing to the Tigers on Sunday.

Craig received first-team honors at the conference, district, and state levels during his junior season. He connected on 13 of 17 field goals and 57 of 58 point after attempts while also accumulating 4,483 yards on kickoffs, which included 46 touchbacks. The newly committed Tiger is ranked the No. 2 kicker in the nation by Kohl's Kicking after an impressive performance at their Spring Showcase in Texas. Craig is the fifth commitment for Missouri in its 2023 class and is the third in-state pledge, joining Troy (Mo.) Buchanan defensive end Jahkai Lang and Francis-Howell (Mo.) tight end Brett Norfleet.