While the focus has been on the 2021 class this week, Missouri continued to stack the deck in their 2022 class on Friday night with the commitment of Parkway West (Mo.) wide receiver Ja'Marion Wayne .

Wayne was recently in attendance for Missouri's 50-48 win over Arkansas back on December 5th.

"I know they are a passing team and they also create a lot of defensive line guys," Wayne said of Mizzou back in November. "Coach (Eli) Drinkwitz keeps it real about a lot of things and he is always checking up on me sending making sure me and the family are good."

At 6-foot-3, 171-pounds, Wayne is athletic and has a lengthy frame that goes along with his explosiveness and versatility. He plays at his usual wide receiver spot for his high school team along with lining up at quarterback and running on offense. You can also find him making plays at safety on defense as well.

Missouri likes him as a dynamic, playmaking receiver at the college level.

"I think I do good on keeping my head in the game and I am coachable. I think I have a good IQ on where everybody is on the field so I can already have a plan of what I’m gonna do."

The three-star prospect is the third overall commitment for Missouri's 2022 class, joining fellow in-state pledges Max Whisner out of Lee's Summit and Isaac Thompson of SLUH.