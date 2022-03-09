Tigers move on in tourney with third win over Ole Miss

TAMPA, FL -- Ronnie DeGray III kept Missouri afloat in the first half. Kobe Brown ensured that the Tigers would survive another day, scoring 16 points with seven rebounds and four assists as Missouri defeated Ole Miss, 72-60 in the first round of the 2022 SEC Tournament.

With the score tied at 32 at halftime, the Tigers came out hot, storming to a 14-point lead thanks to an 18-6 run with six of those points coming from the star Brown. Ole Miss never got within ten points the rest of the game.

"We've been in those situations before, and we let the game slide away from us," Brown said. "We emphasized that we didn't want to go home. So we had to make everything count."

DeGray provided the offensive spark for the Tigers early on. During a three-minute and 30-second stretch in the first half, the sophomore scored 11 points for Missouri, including three-straight three-pointers as the two teams continued to exchange leads. He finished with 14 points, all coming in the first 16 minutes.

"I felt good," DeGray said. "Especially Kobe finding me. The rim was the ocean, just everything going in."