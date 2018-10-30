Despite the drop-in energy after halftime, there were plenty of positives from tonight. Here are three observations from tonight’s exhibition game.

Ultimately Missouri took care of business against the Division II opponent, winning 70-48 behind Sophie Cunningham’s 15 points and 7 rebounds.

“For as pretty as the first half was at times, I thought the second half was that ugly,” Pingeton said.

More importantly, Pingeton stressed that the Tiger’s must have less than 10 turnovers a game. Missouri had 13 second-half turnovers after giving up four in the first half.

The second half was a letdown for the Tigers. They were outscored 32-28 and only scored eight points in the fourth quarter.

“Thank goodness this was an exhibition,” Pingeton said and it explained everything she was feeling after the victory.

Missouri defeated Missouri Western handily in the Tiger’s first exhibition game of the season. Yet the Tiger’s sluggish second half performance left Coach Robin Pingeton looking from more after the game.

Akira Levy has the keys to the offense



From the opening tip, it was clear that the 5’8 freshman guard was Missouri’s primary ball handler with the starting group. After her 10 point, 6 rebound, and 6 assist performance, it looks to be the correct decision.

Levy is fluid in transition and has an energy that any other guard (not named Sophie Cunningham) can't bring to the offense. Her ability to create off the dribble is obvious, whether that’s to get her own shot or create for others.

However, like many other freshmen, Levy is going to have her highs and lows. Against Missouri Western, she displayed the highs of her aggressive ball handling and attack mentality. Then the lows of bad shots and costly live-ball turnovers. Some moments she seems dynamic, but there will be a learning curve once the regular season begins.

Levy led the team in assists but was also tied for first in turnovers. Most of them were completely avoidable, either she dribbled into multiple defenders or was too aggressive in penetrating the defense without another option.

But the talent is obvious.

“She’s a really special player,” Pingeton said. “She’s extremely dynamic, pushes the ball, has the ability to really create.

According to Pingeton, Levy’s problem is letting mistakes pile up on the court. One turns into two and from there Levy lets that affect the rest of her game.

"I made too many mistakes in the second half, just turning the ball over more than I usually do," Levy said.

Will Levy have the same freedom to dominate the ball against SEC opponents? Probably not, but she provides a much need spark offensively for the Tigers.

Amber Smith’s versatility will be imperative to Missouri’s success.

Smith’s stats don’t jump off the page and offensively Smith isn’t a flashy or creative scorer. But her ability to post up, cut to the basket and extend the floor will be huge Missouri this season.

As Missouri transitions to playing faster offensively, Smith creates mismatches on the outside and can capitalize on small defenders in the paint.

Smith had 12 points on 5-11 shooting and chipped in five tough rebounds as well. She went 0-3 from three, but her ability to stretch the floor will more space for herself and others.

Defensively Smith also provides Mizzou with an interior presence and capable shot blocking. She had three blocks and one steal tonight, but that doesn’t reflect her importance defensively.

Smith scored 9.3 points per game on 43.5 percent shooting last year. If the first exhibition match is any indication of the season to come, Smith will blow past that this season. Especially with the starting unit, Smith has a plethora of space to take advantage of mismatches in the paint.

Grace Berg and Emmanuelle Tahane show flashes

Hannah Schuchts left the game with 5:37 left in the first quarter with an apparent ankle injury and didn’t return. Afterward, Pingeton called the injury an ankle sprain, but with Schuchts missing the bulk of the game Berg and Tahane stepped up.

Tahane had 11 points and two boards, while Berg chipped in two and five. But both players showed flashes while being the lone forward on the floor for Missouri.

“The thing that stood out to me about [Tahane] tonight was more of her defense,” Pingeton said. “I thought She did a really nice job defensively for us.”

Outside of Smith, Tahane served as a true post for the Tigers and she delivered in the paint.

As for Berg, she struggled from the field and missed all three of her three-point attempts. But what she showed was her ability to be a stretch four for Missouri moving forward.

Berg showed an ability to grab boards and initiate fast breaks with the second team. Although her decision-making was questionable in the open floor and she had two turnovers, this was the closest to “positionless basketball” Missouri looked all night.

It wasn’t a great performance but if Berg can extend the floor, she is the perfect forward for Missouri’s remodeled offense.

Missouri returns to Mizzou Arena Thursday, Nov. 1 to take on Washburn in the team’s final exhibition game.