Tigers prepare to face high-speed offense Heupel honed at Mizzou

The Volunteer offensive attack may be unique, but it should look familiar to the home fans. Tennessee coach Josh Heupel earned his way into the head coaching ranks after spending two seasons as the offensive coordinator at Missouri. When Barry Odom replaced Gary Pinkel as head coach in 2016, he hired Heupel, the former national championship-winning quarterback and Heisman Trophy runner-up as a quarterback at Oklahoma, away from Utah State. Heupel was tasked with turning around an offense that had finished second-to-last nationally in scoring in 2015.

The opening third of the 2021 season has not been kind to the Missouri defense, and the task doesn’t get any easier this week. The Tigers rank No. 129 out of 130 FBS teams against the run and No. 117 in total defense. Saturday, Tennessee will bring to Columbia an offense that is “totally different than anything we’ve seen this season,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said Tuesday.

Heupel completely revamped Missouri’s scheme, installing an offense that spread the field horizontally with its wide receiver splits and vertically using deep pass patterns and quarterback Drew Lock’s big arm. His playbook gave receivers options for how to run their routes based on the alignment of the player in coverage. Most striking was the pace. Heupel used a hurry-up tempo between plays to keep defenses on their heels, time of possession be damned. Missouri finished last nationally in time of possession in 2016 and second-to-last in 2017.

Success didn’t come overnight, but in Heupel’s second season, the offense found its groove. Missouri’s 2017 team finished eight nationally in total offense and 14th in passing. Lock’s 44 touchdown passes set an SEC record and led the country. After a 1-5 start to the season, Missouri finished the year by sweeping the second half of its schedule and returning to the postseason after a two-year absence.

“Had a huge part in the success that we had in taking over a program that had had a recent struggle in the previous year,” Heupel said Wednesday on the SEC coaches’ teleconference. “having to rebuild the culture really from the ground floor, in my opinion, and doing the things that we were able to do. Our second year, got hot at the end of the year and started playing good football, in particular on offense but really, collectively, found ways to win. … It was an awesome two years for myself and my family.”

The offensive turnaround he engineered at Missouri got Heupel the head coaching job at Central Florida. After he coached three years there, Tennessee athletics director Danny White, who had hired Heupel at UCF, brought him along to Knoxville to replace Jeremy Pruitt.

Heupel has kept the same spread and up-tempo elements of his offense. Saturday, he’ll try to beat Missouri with the same scheme that helped make Lock a national name.

No surprise, the aspect of Heupel’s attack that has drawn the most chatter from Missouri players and coaches this week has been its pace. Through its first four games, Tennessee has played faster than any other team in America, running nearly three plays per minute. Senior slot receiver Barrett Banister, whose first year at Missouri coincided with Heupel’s last, noted that type of tempo is a difficult thing to prepare for in one week.

“I really think the tempo aspect of it is very smart,” Banister said. “I mean, it’s hard to tell a defense to go get in shape in a week if they’re not already in shape. So if you can catch somebody out of shape, it’s a huge advantage. That’s not something that you can just draw up.”

Drinkwitz and defensive coordinator Steve Wilks expressed concern not so much with the physical fitness of their defensive players, but their ability to communicate the defensive calls and get everyone in position before the ball is snapped. Drinkwitz chalked up Missouri’s defensive issues at Boston College, when the Tigers gave up 275 yards on the ground, largely to communication. Having only a few seconds between snaps could exacerbate those issues.

“It starts with the communication and checks, making sure that all 11 people are on the same page, getting lined up,” Drinkwitz said. “Defense is about communication. You’ve got to see the call, get in position, make sure your eyes are on your keys and then react accordingly. When somebody’s snapping the ball three plays every 60 seconds, there’s a lot of opportunities for error, and they capitalize on those errors.”

Wilks said it’s virtually impossible to simulate Tennessee’s pace in practice. The defense has tried to simplify its terminology so it can get play calls in more quickly. But it’s not just the defensive side of the ball that bears responsibility for combating Tennessee’s tempo. Drinkwitz acknowledged that, as the head coach, he tries to take time of possession into account, to keep the offense on the field long enough that it gives the defense a breather, whether or not they’re facing a Boston College team that held the ball for at least five minutes on five different drives Saturday or Tennessee. However, he said clock control can’t come at the expense of scoring points.

“As the head coach, yeah, you’ve got to do a great job of protecting your defense and you’ve got to do a great job of trying to keep them off rhythm,” Drinkwitz said. “Time of possession isn't really a factor to (Tennessee). If you’re asking as the offensive coordinator, our job is to score points, and so we can’t let ourselves get out of rhythm because we’re trying to do something that we’re not normally doing and thus not scoring points. The name of the game is points."