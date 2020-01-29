When Robin Pingeton’s Missouri Tigers return home to face No. 13 Kentucky Thursday night, they’ll face their sixth ranked opponent in eight SEC games. The Tigers, now 5-15 on the year following a 72-53 loss to Texas A&M over the weekend, haven’t beaten any of the previous five.

On Wednesday, Pingeton admitted that her young team might not have been ready for the tough schedule Missouri has endured in 2019-20. Pingeton then acknowledged another harsh reality, one she and the Tigers swear they won’t let define the rest of their season.

“The schedule doesn’t get any easier from here,” the 10th-year head coach said.

Winners of just one of their last five games, the Tigers will continue on through the SEC buzzsaw in the coming weeks. Over Missouri’s final nine games of the regular season, it will face a pair of ranked opponents in Kentucky followed by No. 25 Arkansas on Feb. 2. Seven of the teams Missouri will face between now and March 1 carry records above .500.

A young team such as this one would be forgiven for wilting under the rigors of the Tigers’ schedule, but Pingeton remained adamant Wednesday that won’t happen. Pointing to a responsibility to the university, the community and fanbase, as well as a growing assuredness from her young players as conference play has gone on, Pingeton maintained the importance of keeping her team focused even the faces of such struggles.

“We need to stay true to the process and not grow weary,” Pingeton said. “It’s tough times, no doubt about it. It’s been really, really hard. But that’s why I can sit here and tell you that these guys are winning in life. They haven’t backed down. The energy we had in practice yesterday, you’d never have any idea what our record was.”

Key in the Tigers maintaining shape over the final month of the season will be veterans like guard Amber Smith, who Wednesday spoke about building late-season momentum and a run in the SEC Tournament. If the season were to end today, Missouri would be the No. 12 seed and play on day one of the conference tournament. But despite the Tigers’ conference struggles, they still find themselves on pace with a pack of SEC foes that could finish anywhere from No. 8 to No. 13. A No. 10 seed or better would keep Missouri out of those early tournament play-in games, and according to Smith, that now stands as the Tigers’ new target.

“We just have to keep in mind that we have a great opportunity in the SEC,” Smith said. “We have to know that if we get hot before the SEC Tournament that puts us in a better spot. Nobody wants that play-in game."