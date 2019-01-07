When asked if he'd seen anything to change his stance on Tennessee, Martin laughed and shook his head.

On last week's SEC teleconference, Cuonzo Martin called Tennessee a team with no obvious holes. All the Vols have done since then is destroy Georgia 96-50. The Vols shot 53% and had a 29-point lead at halftime in pushing their record to 12-1, the only loss an overtime setback to top-ten Kansas.

The Tigers finished non-conference play 9-3 and won every game they played in December. But they haven't been tested the way Tennessee will test them.

"They can get buckets around the basket and also rebound at a high level too," Kevin Puryear said. "They have shooters on the outside like Bowden and Schofield and all those guys. They've got a pretty complete team."

"It's not just Grant," Martin said. "It was unknown that they would win a championship last year. They had an opportunity to win a championship, so now you have everybody returning. What's the next thing? Let's try to win it all.

"Guys that have been in the program have seen success. It trickles down to the new guys in the program seeing what it takes to be successful. This is our mission and nothing can get in the way of this mission."

Missouri will try to get in the way of it. But Martin said it will take a great defensive effort to do so. Every player on the court for the Vols is a threat, which means the Tigers won't be able to help off of anybody defensively very often. Grant Williams is the returning SEC Player of the Year and is averaging 19.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game.

"Strong around the rim, dribbles the ball, does a great job passing the ball," Martin said. "You're talking, I would imagine, one of the five best players in college basketball right now."



"I'm excited about it," Puryear, who should draw the defensive assignment on Williams, said. "I'm going to go out there and do my job and make everything for him as hard as it can possibly be."