Tigers tab Atiyyah Ellison as Director of Player Development
Former Mizzou' wide receiver L'Damian Washington turned a position as Eli Drinkwitz's Director of Player Development into a full-time assistant coaching job. On May 24, Washington left his post in Columbia to become the wide receivers coach at Southern University. Drinkwitz has now tabbed another former Tiger as Washington's replacement.
Atiyyah Ellison, who has been the head coach at Battle High School in Columbia since April of 2019, will take over Washington's role.
“I’m blessed to be part of this program again,” Ellison said in a release from the school. “I’m grateful to Coach Drinkwitz for the opportunity to be part of the next chapter of Mizzou football, and to add to my professional experiences. I can’t wait to see our student-athletes continue to grow, on and off the field.”
Ellison played defensive line for the Tigers from 2002-04, totaling 171 tackles and 6.5 sacks. He was a third-team all-Big 12 selection as a junior and a first-teamer as a senior.
Ellison starred at Parkway South High School before spending two years at Coffeyville Community College. He signed with Mizzou as part of Gary Pinkel's 2002 recruiting class and was a three-year starter as Pinkel built his program.
“We were looking for a Mizzou alum who could identify with, and support, the everyday needs of student-athletes and our program,” Drinkwitz said in the release. “Atiyyah fits perfectly because of his journey at Mizzou and in the NFL. He will also be able to connect with Mizzou football, both past and present.”
Ellison was drafted in the third round by the Carolina Panthers in 2005 and was on the roster of seven NFL teams over the next seven years. He was an assistant at Battle for six years before getting the head coaching job for the 2019 season. The Spartans went 17-6 in Ellison's two seasons, losing to Fort Zumwalt North in the state playoffs both seasons.
