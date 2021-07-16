Tigers tab Atiyyah Ellison as Director of Player Development

Former Mizzou' wide receiver L'Damian Washington turned a position as Eli Drinkwitz's Director of Player Development into a full-time assistant coaching job. On May 24, Washington left his post in Columbia to become the wide receivers coach at Southern University. Drinkwitz has now tabbed another former Tiger as Washington's replacement. Atiyyah Ellison, who has been the head coach at Battle High School in Columbia since April of 2019, will take over Washington's role. “I’m blessed to be part of this program again,” Ellison said in a release from the school. “I’m grateful to Coach Drinkwitz for the opportunity to be part of the next chapter of Mizzou football, and to add to my professional experiences. I can’t wait to see our student-athletes continue to grow, on and off the field.”

