Tigers take down nation's No. 3 team

Losing streaks have been an unpleasant theme for Mizzou this season and its 10-game streak heading into Friday marked a season high. The Tigers have had four separate five-game losing streaks throughout the season as a part of a loaded SEC. For what feels like the first time all season, though, the Tigers hadn’t necessarily been playing bad baseball.

After blowing late leads in each of the past two series against No. 5 Tennessee and in Thursday’s series opener against No. 3 Mississippi State, Mizzou was able to finally come through with a 7-6 victory in Starkville, Miss. on Friday night.

Seth Halvorsen made his 13th start of the season against a Bulldogs team that averages over seven runs per game. Mark Vierling provided early run support on a two-run single in the top of the 2nd to build a 2-0 lead. Halvorsen’s first trouble with the Bulldogs, and his own defense, came in the bottom of the 3rd.

Torin Montgomery muffed a throw to put the lead runner on first for Mississippi State. The Bulldogs took advantage with a two-run triple by Tanner Allen, an RBI groundout by Luke Hancock, and an RBI-single for Logan Tanner to lead 4-2. Just one earned run was charged to Halvorsen.

In the bottom of the fourth, Halvorsen gave up an RBI-double to Rowdey Jordan with two outs and Mizzou's deficit grew to 5-2. A big response on offense was just what the doctor ordered in the top of the fifth and sixth to get back in the game.

Brandt Belk drove home Torin Montgomery on a sacrifice fly to make it a 5-3 game. Montgomery had four hits on the night, something no Tiger had done this season.

In the top of the sixth, the Tigers got the best of relievers Cam Tullar and Parker Stinnett to regain the lead. Luke Mann scored on a wild pitch, Tre Morris drove home Ty Willsmeyer on a groundout, and Andrew Keefer singled home Vierling with two outs.