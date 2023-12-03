The pick and roll was working for Sean East II.

The Tigers never trailed in their 82-72 victory against Wichita State inside Mizzou Arena on Sunday, but also struggled to put the Shockers away. The hosts never led by more than 11 and allowed WSU (7-2) to trim the deficit to two points with under four minutes remaining.

Missouri came out with the win by going to the same play over and over: drag screens for East at the top of the key.

“To start the game, we went single and double drags. And we went back to that late in the second half,” East said. “And we just had some good rolls, you know, some good pop threats. And then Caleb Grill hit like two or three 3s, Connor (Vanover) hit a pop pick-and-pop 3, Nick Honor hit a few in the first half. Like, it was just, you know, trying to find the weak link in the defense.”

The graduate senior continuously used his speed to navigate the screens, get into the paint and force the visitors’ defenders to react. Sometimes he’d knife his way to the rim for a layup. Other times Wichita State would crash down on him and he’d kick the ball out to an open shooter. On a few occasions, the Shockers tried doubling East coming off the screen. The guard had an answer for that, too, lofting lobs over the top of the defense or dump-offs in the short corners to his bigs for dunks.

During one timeout, head coach Dennis Gates started drawing up a play for the Tigers to run. East told him they should keep it simple and just stick with the drag screens. Gates went with the play he drew up anyway. It resulted in a turnover for Mizzou and a bucket at the other end for Wichita State.

“So I immediately shut up and listened to my guys,” Gates said.

“We were coming down and getting easy buckets off just a pick and roll and finding a mismatch,” East said. “We were kind of panicking a little bit. I'm like, 'Just keep it simple, and we're gonna get the open look that we want.'”

After the visitors cut the score to 68-66 with 3:51 left to go in the second half, East ran a pick and roll, got to the paint and saw Grill’s defender sag off to help on the drive. East skipped the ball to the Iowa State transfer, who knocked down the corner 3 to put the hosts back up by two scores.

The Shockers hit a jumpshot on the next play, but East got open a couple of possessions later working the two-man game with Vanover, who pitched it to him on the right wing for another triple. East drew a foul 44 seconds later and hit both his free throws to push Mizzou back up 76-68. The Tigers never led by less than eight in the final 1:29.

East finished the game with 22 points, four rebounds, nine assists and three steals to lead the way in the 82-72 win.

“Sean wants to win, first and foremost. He loves to win, he's a competitor. You should see him in practice,” Gates said. “When it comes down to our team, I'm proud of Sean's development, but I'm also proud of how he stays connected. And he knows the pulse of our team.

“But defensively, I look at that part of the game for him, too. He's been impacting the game defensively, being able to turn guys, put a little pressure behind on the backcourt, but also get some steals ... So I credit him playing a complete game.”