PowerMizzou - Mizzou's 2020 schedule is set

The Tigers are set to play Alabama in Columbia on September 26th as just revealed by the Southeastern Conference earlier on Monday afternoon. Here is the rest of the schedule.

Missouri already knew the ten teams it would face in the 2020 season. Now it knows the order.

The Tigers play six consecutive games to start the season, getting their first open week on November 7th. All teams are off on December 12th with the SEC title game set for December 19th allowing for some flexibility due to the unkowns of a COVID-19 impacted schedule.

On July 30th, the SEC chose to go to a ten-game, conference only format for the 2020 season. That meant BYU, Eastern Michigan, Central Arkansas and Louisiana were off of Missouri's schedule. Eight days later the league announced the two additional opponents for each team. Missouri drew Alabama and LSU, making the Tigers the recipients of the toughest plus two in the league.

Those are two of Mizzou's first three opponents. In the first three weeks, the Tigers will face teams that combined to go 34-7 last season with two of those games on the road.

There were reports that some coaches were less than thrilled about the way the league came to the new schedules.

"At this point it's sour grapes," Drinkwitz said on Monday. "They're going to reveal who we're playing and that's who we're playing. It's not like any team you got was going to be a bad football team. I think the candidness of the conversation was that everybody was understanding of exactly how the teams were divvied out. At the end of the day...put it on the schedule, let's rock and roll."

The second half of the Tigers' schedule starts with the favorite in the East division as Georgia comes to town. It will mark the third straight week without a road trip for the Tigers with two home games sandwiching the open week. Mizzou finishes the season with South Carolina, Mississippi State and Arkansas, three of the more favorable games on what will be one of college football's most difficult schedules. The Tigers' first five opponents combined to go 48-18 a year ago; their final five finished 32-32.