PowerMizzou - Tilmon's transformation complete

The first time Corey Frazier met Jeremiah Tilmon, the lanky 13-year-old tried to hide behind his mother as she dropped him off for a basketball workout. Standing around six feet tall herself, Tilmon’s mother, April Lewis, provided a good buffer, but she forced her son to stay at the workout with Frazier, the head coach of John Burroughs high school and the Brad Beal Elite AAU team in St. Louis. Even after Lewis left, Frazier recalled, he and the other coaches “literally had to drag (Tilmon) out on the court to be involved.” For most of his life, Tilmon has been that way, preferring to stay out of the spotlight. But as he grew to 6-foot-10 and high-major basketball coaches came calling, fading into the background became impossible. For years, expectations piled onto his broad shoulders: fans wanting him to live up to his top-50 billing, coaches imploring him to dominate like his physical gifts suggested he should, family counting on him to lift them from poverty with a professional basketball career. Tilmon struggled to bear the weight of those expectations. He questioned why others saw so much in him and pressed to live up to their hopes. He hit a low point last season when, not only did his stats dip, but Missouri actually played its best basketball of the season with Tilmon out of the lineup due to injury, Reed Nikko taking his place as the starting center. So, last offseason, Tilmon adjusted his approach. The result has been far and away his best basketball season ever. As he prepares to play what will almost certainly be his final game at Mizzou Arena on Saturday, Tilmon is on pace to record career-best figures in points, rebounds, blocks, field goal percentage, minutes played and foul rate. He’s done all that while serving as the face of the program and a leader in the locker room, two roles that he would have shrank from during the past three years. In the last 12 months, Tilmon has transformed himself from a frustrating player advised to return to school by NBA scouts to one who, his head coach believes, will leave Missouri better than he found it, poised to deliver on his promise to provide for his family. “I just think if he continues to do the things he’s doing right now, he’ll have a chance to be a 10-year NBA guy,” Cuonzo Martin said. “If he continues to do the things he’s doing right now, then I think he can fit with any team because of his character, his makeup and he’s willing to listen and work.”

Missouri center Jeremiah Tilmon has logged career-highs in points, rebounds, blocks, field goal percentage, minutes played and foul rate during his senior season. (Zach Bland/Mizzou Athletics)

It didn’t take long for Missouri fans to see why Tilmon had been so highly-touted as a prospect. The demon he would battle for the next few seasons surfaced just as quickly. During Missouri’s Showdown for Relief scrimmage against Kansas prior to the start of the 2017-18 season — Tilmon’s first “game” in a Tiger uniform — Tilmon scored 10 points, including two thunderous slam dunks. He also recorded seven fouls in 13 minutes. Tilmon, who had originally signed with Illinois but flipped to Missouri when the Illini fired head coach John Groce and the Tigers hired Martin, arrived in Columbia as a basketball craze enveloped the long-dormant program. The previous spring, former head coach Kim Anderson had been fired and replaced with Martin. Martin promptly signed the No. 3 recruiting class in the country, headlined by the top player in the nation, Michael Porter Jr. The Tigers sold out season tickets before the first game tipped off. The adjustment from high school to college ball — both in terms of the speed of the game on the floor and the scrutiny he endured off it — proved drastic for Tilmon. That generally manifested itself in the form of fouls. Tilmon regularly found himself out of position, and in an effort to live up to the hopes of his coaching staff and fan base, he didn’t want to give up any easy baskets, so he resorted to fouling. He averaged a whopping 7.6 fouls per 40 minutes and fouled out of 10 games as a freshman. “I was too busy worrying about people not scoring on me, and that was how I was getting in foul trouble,” Tilmon explained. “If somebody had me beat, I still would just go foul them anyways so they wouldn’t get the bucket, and I was too busy worrying about the wrong things, what everybody was saying, stuff like that.” Tilmon also developed a reputation as a player who wasn’t going to back down from a fight, and opponents used that to get under his skin. Even though Frazier called Tilmon a “gentle giant” off the floor, if someone pushes him, he’ll push back. A lot of his foul trouble early in his career resulted from Tilmon getting wrapped up in a one-on-one physical battle with the player guarding him. While Tilmon’s foul rate has dipped each of his four years at Missouri, the problem didn’t go away after his freshman season. If anything, the perception of him as a foul-prone player created a sort of self-fulfilling prophecy. Tilmon worried so much about committing fouls that he’d either play passive or an early whistle would spin him out and he’d compound the issue with another mistake shortly thereafter. If he drew criticism for his lack of aggression, the next time out, he’d get caught up in a wrestling match with an opposing forward, which would result in fouls. A key breakthrough came when Tilmon stopped dwelling on the questionable calls made by officials or the tactics used by opponents to bait him into fouls and started focusing on his own mistakes. Martin pointed to his willingness to watch and address his shortcomings as a sign of Tilmon’s maturity. He’s only fouled out two times across his last 26 games. This year, he’s averaging 4.1 fouls per 40 minutes and playing nearly 28 minutes per game, both career bests. “That’s the maturity of a basketball player, to see it from a different lens, or you sit back and watch yourself like, man, I fouled, I ran the guy over, what was I thinking there?” Martin said. “That’s maturity. ... And sometimes that’s a hard mirror to look into. I always say to our guys, you gotta be able to look in the mirror. But he did a great job looking in the mirror, realizing, nah, man, the referees aren’t out to get me. No, I need to get better.” That’s just one example of what virtually everyone who knows Tilmon points to as the area in which he’s made the biggest strides as a senior: his mindset. There’s a sense of calm, a poise, around Tilmon this year that wasn’t there before and that has allowed him to not only stay on the floor longer, but play better while he’s on it. “We were playing in a game on the road earlier this year and Jeremiah got two-hand shoved into a ball screen, he got called for an offensive foul,” said assistant coach Chris Hollender, who works with Missouri’s big men during practices. “And he just walked down the floor, went and just ready to play defense. It was nothing. So I feel a calmness, I think everybody feels a calmness, from Jeremiah. A poise, confidence, and I think that just comes with finally trusting the process and his journey that he’s been on and just quietly taking care of business every day.” One factor in Tilmon’s mental growth has been taking the time to understand his strengths as a player. For all his struggles as an underclassman, Martin said, Tilmon has always been eager to improve, asking the coaches what he needs to work on. But for much of his college career, he would compare himself to other players, be it opponents or teammates like Porter Jr. and his brother Jontay Porter, and try to make his game more like theirs. Last offseason, Martin implored Tilmon to focus, instead, on finding his own strengths and accentuating them. Tilmon acknowledged that he would likely never shoot the ball from the perimeter like the Porter brothers. What could separate him from other bigs, he decided, was his rebounding, his ability to run the floor for his size and his motor. That represented another breakthrough moment. During the summer, Tilmon dedicated himself to getting into the best shape of his life. Even after Missouri’s team returned to campus in the fall, he would come to the facility outside of practice times to work out on his own just about every day. Now, every time he takes the floor, his main objectives are to get 10 rebounds, beat his man in transition and play hard, letting the scoring come to him. Tilmon is averaging 7.6 rebounds per game this season, 2.5 more than his previous career high. Missouri as a team checks in at No. 167 in tempo, per KenPom, after never ranking higher than No. 263 during Tilmon’s first three seasons. When he’s rebounding and running the floor well, Tilmon said, the scoring tends to take care of itself. “When I just had the mindset that, like, I was going to go into games just getting 10 rebounds and don’t worry about the points, for some reason, I always just have a good game,” he said. “I can let the game come to me instead of being out there, forcing shots up over three or four players.” Tilmon believes that approach is why the occasional flashes of brilliance he showed during his first three seasons have turned into consistent production this year. The more it worked to let the game come to him, the more he realized he didn’t have to press all the time to play like the all-SEC big man coaches told him he could be. Since Missouri’s win over Bradley on Dec. 22, when Tilmon drew a foul, made a layup and knocked down the free throw to give the Tigers a win in the final seconds, he has averaged 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game. He has more double-doubles (seven) during that span than single-digit scoring efforts (five), as well as his two highest-scoring games ever: 25 points at Arkansas and 33 in an overtime win against TCU. “I think, like anything, like even a great artist or writer or musician, you have to see success first,” Martin said. “... There was going to come a time and a point when we were playing an actual game and he had to see himself having success. And he saw that. So now, you see the guy that he is because he saw himself having success.”

Jeremiah Tilmon has found himself in foul trouble far less frequently as a senior. (USA Today)