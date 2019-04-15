The college basketball offseason is as much about keeping the players you have as it is adding new ones. Cuonzo Martin has encountered his first speed bump in that challenge for this offseason. Missouri sophomore center Jeremiah Tilmon will enter his name into the NBA Draft sources told PowerMizzou.com. The school confirmed this news in a release on Monday morning.

"It's always been a dream of mine since I started playing basketball to make it to the NBA," Tilmon said in the statement. "I want to get everything I can out of this process. I'm excited to learn from it and get the feedback I need."

"Jeremiah has a chance to take advantage of a valuable opportunity and gather information through the process to help him moving forward," head coach Cuonzo Martin said. "We fully support him using the resources available and we'll assist him in any way we can."

That does not mean Tilmon's time as a Tiger is necessarily done. New rules instituted in 2016 allow a player to go through the pre-draft process and return to school. This year's NBA Draft Combine is May 14th through 19th. Players who have entered their name in draft consideration have 10 days after that to announce their intention to return to school. That means Tilmon has until May 29th to decide to return for his junior season.

A new rule change even allows players to sign with an agent and return to school. Certified agents are allowed to pay for meals and transportation for players and their families during the process without jeopardizing the player's eligibility. But if the player chooses to return to school, he must sever the relationship. A source told PowerMizzou.com that Tilmon is not expected to sign with an agent, though.