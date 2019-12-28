10. Alex Oriakhi, 2012-13



Oriakhi played just one season at Missouri as one of the first grad transfers in the game. But what a year it was. Oriakhi averaged 11 points, 7 rebounds and 1.6 blocked shots a game while shooting 63.9% from the floor for an NCAA Tournament team in his only season as a Tiger.

9. Jordan Clarkson, 2013-14

Clarkson, too, was a one-year Tiger. In that one season he averaged 17.5 points, 3.8 rebounds 3.4 assists and 1.1 steals per game for the 2013-14 team. He has already put himself in the top five all time NBA scorers from Mizzou.

8. Jabari Brown, 2012-14

Are you sensing a theme yet? The 2010s were the decade of the transfer and Brown was the best of the traditional ones at Mizzou. In 60 games as a Tiger, which included 59 starts, he scored 17 points per game and shot 38.6% from three-point range.

7. Kassius Robertson, 2017-18

One more stop on the transfer train with one of the best grad transfers of all time. Surrounded by a ton of ballyhooed high school recruits, Robertson quietly was the best player on Cuonzo Martin’s first team. He averaged 16.3 points and shot 43.2% from three-point range in leading Missouri back to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in five years.

6. Michael Dixon, 2009-12

Dixon was Missouri's super sixth man on the 2011-12 team that won 31 games. He didn't start a single game that year, but was the country's top reserve at 13.5 points per game. He also averaged 3.3 assists and shot nearly 40% from the three-point line in conference play. He was the Big 12's sixth man of the year, made the league's all-defensive team and was second-team all-Big 12. In three seasons at Mizzou, Dixon averaged 10.5 points, 2.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. He shot 37.1% from the three-point line and 85.4% from the free throw line.