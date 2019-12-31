Over the last five days, the last of the 2010’s, we have taken a look back at some of the highlights of the last decade for Mizzou fans. If you’re one of those that wants to tell us the decade doesn’t end until next year, save these stories for 365 days and come back to them. Today, we’ll finish our look back with the ultimate list. Here are our choices for the top Tiger athletes in all sports over the last ten years.

10. Henry Josey, Football, 2010-13

Josey was atop our list of the best Tiger football players of the last ten years. He averaged seven yards a carry for his career and likely would be the second-leading rusher in school history had he played four seasons. He also made the decade's most iconic play, a touchdown run to clinch Missouri's first SEC East Championship.

9. Marcus Denmon, Basketball, 2008-12

Denmon was the best Missouri basketball player of the decade and arguably the best in 25 years. He was a two-time all-Big 12 first-teamer and is the No. 5 scorer in school history. And, my God, that comeback against Kansas.

8. Hayden Buckley, Golf, 2014-18

Buckley's senior season at Mizzou featured four individual tournament titles, all-SEC honors, a third-team all-American selection and the nod as the 2018 Mizzou Male Athlete of the Year. He ranked 6th in the Mackenzie Tour Order of Merit in 2019 and had six top ten finishes on the season.

7. Max Askren, Wrestling, 2007-10

The younger Askren barely qualified for this list as a senior in 2010. But he won a national title at 184 pounds that season and was inducted in the Mizzou Hall of Fame in 2015. Askren placed at the NCAA meet three times and was part of three teams that finished in the top 11 in the country.

6. Fabian Schwingenschlogl, Swimming, 2015-17

Fabian (we're not typing the last name again), transferred to Mizzou when Western Kentucky suspended its program after his sophomore season. In his first year as a Tiger he won the program's first ever individual national championship. His 51.29 in the 100 meter breaststroke was the sixth fastest time in history. As a senior, he went more than half a second faster, but finished second in the event. He was also part of two relays that placed in the country's top four. He placed 15th in the 100 breast and 7th in the 50 breast at the European Championships in 2018 and could very well be an Olympian next summer.

5. Molly Kreklow, Volleyball, 2010-13

Volleyball was arguably Missouri's most successful program in the decade and Kreklow, according to one person we talked to, “was the best player to ever play here and it's not close." She ranks second all-time with more than 5,300 assists in her career. Nearly 1500 of those came in her senior season, when Mizzou went 34-0 during the regular season and won the SEC Championship. Following her college career she competed for Team USA for three years, winning bronze medals at the 2014 and 2015 World Cup and being named the best setter as the US won the 2015 FIBV World Grand Prix. She is now the assistant coach for the Tigers and her husband, Josh Taylor.

4. Chelsea Thomas, Softball, 2009-13

Thomas played at Mizzou for five years due to a medical redshirt after a season-ending injury as a sophomore. She holds school records for wins (111) and strikeouts (1174) and is third in shutouts (46). Thomas was a three-time first-team all-American and was named the SEC's pitcher of the year in 2013 when she led the conference with a 1.16 ERA. She was part of 188 wins in her four active seasons and pitched the Tigers to four NCAA Tournament appearances, three Super Regionals and two Women's College World Series.

Sophie Cunningham (Jordan Kodner)

3. Sophie Cunningham, Women's Basketball, 2015-19

After winning four state titles in high school at Rock Bridge, Cunningham moved down the street and transformed Missouri's program under Robin Pingeton. She finished her career as the leading scorer in school history. In four seasons, Cunningham started all 129 games and averaged 17 points per contest. She was a three-time first-team all-SEC performer after making the league's second team as a freshman. She was an honorable mention all-American as a junior and a third-team pick as a senior. She is the best player in the history of the program and became a fan favorite, boosting women's basketball attendance to record levels in her four seasons. She plays professionally for the Phoenix Mercury in the WNBA and also in Australia.

2. Karissa Schweizer, Track/Cross Country, 2014-18

Schweizer never won a state title in Iowa as a high school runner. But she won six national championships at Mizzou, including the first individual national championship ever for a female Tiger athlete. She holds six school records and is an eight-time all-American. She is without question the most dominant and decorated female athlete in Mizzou history.

1. J'Den Cox, Wrestling, 2013-16