Over the next five days, the last of the 2010’s, we will take a look back at some of the highlights of the last decade for Mizzou fans. If you’re one of those that wants to tell us the decade doesn’t end until next year, save these stories for 365 days and come back to them. Today, we’ll continue our look back with our list of the top ten Tiger surprises over the last ten years. This list was compiled based on the player's career versus expectations when he signed.

10. Sean Culkin, Class of 2012

This is based more on Culkin's success in the NFL than at Mizzou. He was a solid player at Mizzou, but not spectacular. But Culkin has carved out a successful career with the San Diego Chargers despite being a recruit without much fanfare and a decent college player.

9. Mitch Morse, Class of 2010

Morse was a three-star offensive lineman out of Texas. He turned into a jack of all trades at Mizzou who would eventually become the highest paid center in NFL history.

8. Tyree Gillespie, Class of 2017

From the moment he signed, Mizzou coaches spoke of Gillespie in ways that did not match his Rivals rating. He is a two-year starter headed for a big 2020 and a likely NFL payday. Gillespie posted career highs in every major category in 2019, including seven passes broken up.

7. Kobie Whiteside, Class of 2017

Now and again, fans can spot a rating that just makes no sense. Such was the case with Whiteside who had a "we have to give him some sort of a ranking so let's go 5.3" rating out of high school and turned into a force as a junior at defensive tackle this season for the Tigers. He had 7.5 sacks in 12 games in 2019.

6. Tyler Badie, Class of 2018

Despite playing his high school ball in Memphis, Badie received little fanfare and barely a ranking. He became an important contributor as a true freshman and one of Missouri's best offensive weapons in 2019. In two seasons, he has 1,380 yards from scrimmage and 10 touchdowns.

5. Javon Pickett, Class of 2018

A displaced Illinois signee, Pickett spent a year at prep school before coming to Mizzou. An afterthought in Missouri's class, he became an immediate starter and has been one of Missouri's best players over the last two seasons.In 42 career games, Pickett has started 37 times, averaging 7.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

4. Connor McGovern, Class of 2011

NFL players don't often come out of North Dakota. Mizzou players never come out of North Dakota. McGovern, an overlooked signee in the Class of 2011, turned into one of the best Tigers of the last decade. He played on an offensive line that featured four future NFL players and is still starting for the Denver Broncos..

3. Cale Garrett, Class of 2016

Garrett was planning to sign with Navy. Missouri had evaluated him but not offered. When Barry Odom got the head coaching job in December, he extended Garrett an offer. The Kearney native accepted, enrolled days later and turned into one of the best players in the last ten years, making nearly 300 tackles in the equivalent of three seasons.

2. Jordan Geist, Class of 2016

An unheralded junior college recruit, Geist became the best player on Missouri's 2018-19 team. He wasn't just a surprise based on what he was as a recruit, but even based on what he was his first couple of seasons on campus. Geist posted career-bests in every single statistical category in his senior season except for three-point percentage, where he was 1.3% off his career-best despite taking more than twice as many threes as he ever had before.

1. Charles Harris, Class of 2013