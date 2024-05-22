The Cocoa (Fla.) product will choose between a Top 4 that includes Missouri, Georgia, USC, and UCF.

Top100 wide receiver Jayvan Boggs now has a commitment date, it will be July 4th, he announced on Monday night via social media.

The four-star talent originally visited Missouri back in March while he was still committed to Ohio State.

Boggs reopened his recruiting process shortly after his Missouri visit and proceeded to visit Georgia, Texas, Notre Dame in the following weeks.

The 6-foot-1, 190-pound has official visits set to all four programs in his top group. He'll start at UCF on May 31st, USC on June 7th, Georgia on June 14th, and Missouri on June 21st.

BOGGS' THOUGHTS ON MISSOURI:

"Just how much I'm a priority to them and how much they want and need me and how much opportunity I would have my freshman year. Loved the campus and facilities and had an amazing time there. I spoke with a lot of the wide receivers when I was there. The feedback they gave me was that there is a lot of opportunity. I could come in and make a huge impact as a freshman. They also said how I fit their offense perfectly."

"Coach Peeler is a great coach and even better person. That's my guy. He develops wide receivers with the best of them."

Boggs is coming off a junior season where he tallied 93 catches for 1,500 yards and 24 touchdowns.