Most mornings during the summer, the players new to the Missouri football program gather at 6 a.m. for a meeting. Years ago, when head coach Barry Odom was working his way up through the coaching ranks at Missouri, the gatherings would have centered around a chalkboard as the coaching staff offered a crash course in the team’s scheme. But now, Odom said, the chalkboard has gone the way of the dodo, replaced by “Powerpoint and explosions.” “It’s hard to keep them dialed in to a 30 minute talk by me,” Odom said. “I better have Powerpoint, explosions. ... The old draw on the chalkboard, this is how you run the power play, it’s not real effective any more.” Speaking to reporters last week, Odom pointed to the changes in how he and his staff teach players as a side effect of not just society as a whole, but the youth movement afoot in the Tiger football program. In each of Odom’s first three years as head coach, the number of true freshman making an impact has increased. Eight freshmen used their first year of eligibility in 2016, then 10 did so in 2017, then 11 last season. Don’t be surprised when a handful of new faces see the field this year as well. “Most of the guys that we’ve recruited, in some capacity, they can help us early on,” Odom said.

Barry Odom has not been afraid to play true freshmen during his three years at Missouri. (Jordan Kodner)

It’s difficult to find data to confirm this, but Odom doesn’t think the increase in true freshmen contributing is unique to Missouri. He believes football players in general are better-trained and more physically developed coming out of high school than they were even five years ago. An increase in the number of players enrolling in school a semester early has contributed, as well. The Tigers saw 10 of 25 newcomers, including seven true freshmen, enroll in classes in January so they could participate in spring practices. However, the number of true freshmen who have seen the field under Odom is noteworthy. For one, it’s a drastic increase from the end of the Gary Pinkel era. Last season, half of the 22 freshmen who made it to campus appeared in more than four games, thus using their first season of eligibility. Compare that with Missouri’s 2013 signing class, when only two of 17 freshmen played a single down. It’s worth noting that the 2013 team featured an abundance of upperclassmen, but the numbers still suggest Odom has been more willing to play true freshmen than his predecessor. During Pinkel’s final three years at Missouri, nearly three-quarters of freshmen (45 of 61) redshirted during their first year on campus. So far during Odom’s tenure, less than half (27 of 56) have done so. That doesn’t include the handful of freshmen who played in four games or fewer last season, thus preserving a year of eligibility under the new NCAA rule allowing players to do so.

Missouri freshmen redshirt rate since 2013 Season Total incoming freshmen Freshmen who redshirted Redshirt rate 2018 22 11 50.0% 2017 18 8 44.4% 2016 16 8 50.0% 2015 20 11 55.0% 2014 24 19 79.2% 2013 17 15 88.2%

Missouri’s reliance on true freshmen is high relative to its SEC peers as well, though not unheard of. Last season, two SEC teams saw more true freshmen burn their redshirt than Missouri. Auburn played 12 true freshmen in five or more games, while Georgia set the pace with 14. The median number of freshmen to use a year of eligibility among teams in the league was 7.5. Mississippi State only played two true freshmen in more than four contests. It’s not like Missouri’s newcomers were thought to be more college-ready than those attending other SEC schools, either. Rivals ranked the Tigers’ 2018 signing class 13th out of 14 schools in the league. Odom believes the difference is the coaching staff’s mindset: it evaluates players based on their performance in practice, not year in school. “Our approach on that is once they get here, let’s take the tag of what year they are in school off of their name and let’s coach them and teach them and get them in position to try to understand the position of what we’re trying to get out of that,” Odom said, “and they’ve been able to help us.”

Tyler Badie is the latest in a line of running backs to make a significant impact as a true freshman. (Jordan Kodner)