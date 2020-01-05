As high school teammates at Blue Valley Northwest for three years, Parker Braun, Christian Braun and Max Johnson are used to working together. Parker and Max even spent their freshman year at Missouri as roommates. But no amount of chemistry could have prepared the three friends for what they came upon one night in downtown Columbia a couple of months ago.

Christian, a freshman basketball player at Kansas, had played a game with the Jayhawks and had some time off afterward. He used it to watch his brother and visit Parker and Johnson, a sophomore at Mizzou. After the Tigers’ game (none of them remembered exactly which one it was), the three friends went to eat in downtown Columbia and were walking back toward their car.

That's when they came up on a commotion as they were approaching a parking garage.

“I thought a fight was about to break out,” Johnson said.

“We saw these two guys were like screaming,” Parker said. “(One of them was) like, ‘Man, I'm out here in my pajamas, like I'm out of here.’

"And we look up, and like this dude's like on the edge of the parking garage, and we're like, ‘Is he gonna jump?’”

Some five or six stories up, a man was perched on the edge of the parking garage’s top floor. Since the city completed a garage at the corner of 5th & Walnut Streets, six people have committed suicide by jumping from the garages in downtown Columbia. On this night, a man who Johnson said he thought was in his late 20s or early 30s was going to become the seventh.

“It blew my mind because people were just kind of walking by,” Johnson said. “if someone was going to do something, we were the ones.”

Johnson said he exchanged glances with Christian Braun.

“I looked at Christian and I was like, we should do something, right?” Johnson said. “He was kind of in shock too, but he just gave me that look, like, probably.

"Once I got that kind of okay in his eyes, I ran up like six floors. I booked up the stairs and Christian followed me and Parker stayed on the ground to talk to him.”

As his brother and his friend raced up the steps, Parker stayed at ground level, trying to distract the man with conversation.

“I was like hey, how are you, what's your name,” Braun said. “I knew they wouldn't take that long to get up there. I was just trying to keep him busy.”

With Braun acting as crisis negotiator, Johnson was the first up the stairs. Christian was behind him, but Johnson didn’t know that when he took off.

“I was praying,” Johnson said. “As I was running up the stairs I just said, please don’t let me hear a smack. I just went fast.”