Transfer center Bence Polgar commits to Mizzou
Missouri will have to replace an all-American at the center position prior to next season after the graduation of Rutgers transfer Michael Maietti. The Tigers are dipping back into the transfer portal to do so.
Former Buffalo center Bence Polgar committed to Missouri via his Twitter account on Friday. Polgar started 11 of Buffalo's 12 games at center this season. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.
Polgar didn't wait long after entering the transfer portal to decide on Missouri. He announced his intention to transfer on Wednesday. He reported offers from Coastal Carolina, Kent State, Massachusetts and Wyoming in addition to Missouri.
Polgar — like Maietti, a New Jersey native — redshirted his first season at Buffalo in 2019. In 2020, he served as a backup and appeared in just four games. He broke into the starting lineup in 2021.
Polgar is the second transfer Missouri has added since the end of the 2021 season, joining former Clemson defensive back Joseph Charleston. He is the 18th addition to the team's 2022 recruiting class and the fifth offensive lineman, although Deshawn Woods, who the staff also liked at center, has not yet signed a National Letter of Intent.
PowerMizzou will work to get in touch with Polgar to learn more about his decision. Stay tuned for further coverage.
Get 25% off your first year and a $75 Nike or adidas gift card with our holiday specials
Talk about this story and more in The Tigers' Lair
Make sure you're caught up on all the Tiger news and headlines
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage