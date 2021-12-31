Transfer center Bence Polgar commits to Mizzou

Missouri will have to replace an all-American at the center position prior to next season after the graduation of Rutgers transfer Michael Maietti. The Tigers are dipping back into the transfer portal to do so. Former Buffalo center Bence Polgar committed to Missouri via his Twitter account on Friday. Polgar started 11 of Buffalo's 12 games at center this season. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

