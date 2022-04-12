 PowerMizzou - Tre Gomillion explains why he is following Dennis Gates
Tre Gomillion explains why he is following Dennis Gates

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
When Tre Gomillion chose to leave Cleveland State and enter the transfer portal, it wasn't a big leap to think he'd look to follow his former coach, Dennis Gates, to Mizzou. It took less than a week for that to happen.

"I did not entertain anything (else)," Gomillion said. "I wanted to be at Mizzou."

Gomillion explained in-depth to PowerMizzou.com why the decision was an easy one for him.

