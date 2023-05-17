News More News
True Tiger Insider: Theo Wease

Gabe DeArmond
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
This is the latest episode of the True Tiger Insider podcast, our weekly chats with Mizzou athletes contracted through the NIL collective, Every True Tiger Foundation.

Each week, publisher Gabe DeArmond will have a conversation with a different ETTF athlete. These shows will cover a broad range of Tiger sports and individuals.

Today, we talk with Mizzou wide receiver Theo Wease. We talk about his start at one of the best high school programs in the country, his time at Oklahoma and his decision to transfer to Mizzou.

