PowerMizzou - Tuesday's game against Vanderbilt postponed

That comes on the heels of Saturday's game against LSU being put off on Friday due to a positive COVID-19 test and resulting contact tracing in Mizzou's program.

It will be at least a week before Missouri basketball plays its next game. The Southeastern Conference announced on Saturday night that the Tigers' Tuesday contest against Vanderbilt is postponed. The Commodores will play Tennessee instead.

Included in the announcement about Saturday's game was that Missouri had paused all basketball activities until further notice. The Tigers currently plan to return to practice on Wednesday. A source said Mizzou was confident it would be able to resume playing in time for next Saturday's noon contest at Texas A&M.

Mizzou's last game was on Tuesday, a 78-63 loss at Mississippi State in which the Tigers blew a 14-point second half lead. That left Missouri 7-2 on the season. The Tigers entered that game ranked 13th in the country, but figure to fall when the new poll comes out on Monday.

Makeup dates for the games against LSU and Vanderbilt have not yet been announced. The SEC started league play early and built a week into the schedule prior to the conference tournament, which is designed for makeup games to be played. But the reality of this season is, much like football, each week is a bit of a guessing game. Just as Missouri's opponents got new games scheduled with the postponements, that could happen at any time to any team. In other words, Missouri knows the teams it will play, but the order in which it will play them is anyone's guess.