Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Tuesday's Top Tigers

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

In our final look back at Saturday's game, we will identify the top 11 individual performers for Mizzou each Tuesday morning.  Here is our list of standouts from the 50-17 win over Tennessee on Saturday.  This is a ranking only for the week gone by.  A player's standing one week has no impact on the following week.

Hgi0bdyj7skz7zmnz0ys
Kyle Okita
Tuesday's Top Tigers
Rank Player Key Stats Last Week

1

DeMarkus Acy, CB

2 tackles, 2 INT, PBU

NR

2

Drew Lock QB

21/30, 257 yds, 2 TD, 16 rush yds

7

3

Offensive Line

534 total yds, 1 sack, 3 TFL

NR

4

Larry Rountree III, RB

26 carries, 135 yds, TD

5

5

Tyree Gillespie, S

7 tackles, 1.5 TFL

10

6

Walter Palmore, DT

4 tackles, 1.5 TFL

NR

7

Tyler Badie, RB

19 rush yds, TD, 36 rec yds

NR

8

Johnathon Johnson, WR

7 rec, 53 yds, TD, 8 rush yds

11

9

Ronnell Perkins, LB

2 tackles, sack

NR

10

Joshuah Bledsoe, S

2 tackles, Fumble Rec, TD

NR

11

Simi Bakare, RB

9 carries, 41 yds, TD

NR

Despite 50 points, it was Acy who made the biggest play of the game on his second quarter interception. He added another one in the second half and nearly returned each for a touchdown.

Lock narrowly gets the nod at No. 2 over his offensive line and Rountree. The QB had one of his most efficient days and guided the Tigers to a dominant performance for a second straight road game. The line kept him upright all night long and paved the way for 277 rushing yards. Rountree had 135 of those on the most carries any Tiger back has had this season with Damarea Crockett on the shelf.

Gillespie set the tone with a great play on a jet sweep and a sack on Tennessee's opening drive. Palmore was all over the field in his best game as a Tiger.

Badie didn't put up eye-opening numbers, but picked up two gigantic third downs and Johnson led the Tigers with seven catches including the final first half touchdown that gave Missouri breathing room.

Perkins filled in well for Brandon Lee. Bledsoe put the game completely on ice with an alert scoop and score of a fumble forced by Nate Anderson. Bakare shouldered the load on Missouri's final drive and offered evidence that Missouri's stable of backs goes beyond the three we've seen all season.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}