Despite 50 points, it was Acy who made the biggest play of the game on his second quarter interception. He added another one in the second half and nearly returned each for a touchdown.

Lock narrowly gets the nod at No. 2 over his offensive line and Rountree. The QB had one of his most efficient days and guided the Tigers to a dominant performance for a second straight road game. The line kept him upright all night long and paved the way for 277 rushing yards. Rountree had 135 of those on the most carries any Tiger back has had this season with Damarea Crockett on the shelf.

Gillespie set the tone with a great play on a jet sweep and a sack on Tennessee's opening drive. Palmore was all over the field in his best game as a Tiger.

Badie didn't put up eye-opening numbers, but picked up two gigantic third downs and Johnson led the Tigers with seven catches including the final first half touchdown that gave Missouri breathing room.

Perkins filled in well for Brandon Lee. Bledsoe put the game completely on ice with an alert scoop and score of a fumble forced by Nate Anderson. Bakare shouldered the load on Missouri's final drive and offered evidence that Missouri's stable of backs goes beyond the three we've seen all season.