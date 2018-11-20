Tuesday's Top Tigers
In our final look back at Saturday's game, we will identify the top 11 individual performers for Mizzou each Tuesday morning. Here is our list of standouts from the 50-17 win over Tennessee on Saturday. This is a ranking only for the week gone by. A player's standing one week has no impact on the following week.
|Rank
|Player
|Key Stats
|Last Week
|
1
|
DeMarkus Acy, CB
|
2 tackles, 2 INT, PBU
|
NR
|
2
|
Drew Lock QB
|
21/30, 257 yds, 2 TD, 16 rush yds
|
7
|
3
|
Offensive Line
|
534 total yds, 1 sack, 3 TFL
|
NR
|
4
|
Larry Rountree III, RB
|
26 carries, 135 yds, TD
|
5
|
5
|
Tyree Gillespie, S
|
7 tackles, 1.5 TFL
|
10
|
6
|
Walter Palmore, DT
|
4 tackles, 1.5 TFL
|
NR
|
7
|
Tyler Badie, RB
|
19 rush yds, TD, 36 rec yds
|
NR
|
8
|
Johnathon Johnson, WR
|
7 rec, 53 yds, TD, 8 rush yds
|
11
|
9
|
Ronnell Perkins, LB
|
2 tackles, sack
|
NR
|
10
|
Joshuah Bledsoe, S
|
2 tackles, Fumble Rec, TD
|
NR
|
11
|
Simi Bakare, RB
|
9 carries, 41 yds, TD
|
NR
Despite 50 points, it was Acy who made the biggest play of the game on his second quarter interception. He added another one in the second half and nearly returned each for a touchdown.
Lock narrowly gets the nod at No. 2 over his offensive line and Rountree. The QB had one of his most efficient days and guided the Tigers to a dominant performance for a second straight road game. The line kept him upright all night long and paved the way for 277 rushing yards. Rountree had 135 of those on the most carries any Tiger back has had this season with Damarea Crockett on the shelf.
Gillespie set the tone with a great play on a jet sweep and a sack on Tennessee's opening drive. Palmore was all over the field in his best game as a Tiger.
Badie didn't put up eye-opening numbers, but picked up two gigantic third downs and Johnson led the Tigers with seven catches including the final first half touchdown that gave Missouri breathing room.
Perkins filled in well for Brandon Lee. Bledsoe put the game completely on ice with an alert scoop and score of a fumble forced by Nate Anderson. Bakare shouldered the load on Missouri's final drive and offered evidence that Missouri's stable of backs goes beyond the three we've seen all season.