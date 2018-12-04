Tuesday's Top Tigers: 2018
Throughout the season, we recognized the 11 players we thought had the best individual performances each week. Today, we do it for the season.
To put this list together, we went back through Tuesday's Top Tigers for each of the 12 games. We list the players in order of who made the most appearances on the list and their average ranking for weeks that they were included. We listed the offensive line as a unit as we are not really qualified or equipped to break down the play of individual linemen game by game. Here are the top Tigers for the 2018 regular season.
|Rank
|Player
|# of appearances
|Avg. Rank
|
1
|
Drew Lock, QB
|
9
|
3.1
|
2
|
Larry Rountree II, RB
|
9
|
4.4
|
3
|
Offensive Line
|
7
|
3.4
|
4
|
Cale Garrett, LB
|
6
|
5.2
|
5
|
Terez Hall, LB
|
6
|
6.2
|
6
|
Tyler Badie, RB
|
6
|
7.1
|
7
|
Emanuel Hall, WR
|
5
|
2.8
|
8
|
Damarea Crockett, RB
|
5
|
4.0
|
9
|
Terry Beckner Jr., DT
|
5
|
5.2
|
10
|
Albert Okwuegbunam, TE
|
5
|
6.0
|
11
|
Johnathon Johnson, WR
|
5
|
9.0
In addition to the players above, another 17 players made the list more than once during the season. Here are those players.
|Rank
|Player
|# of appearances
|Avg Rank
|
12
|
Jordan Elliott, DT
|
4
|
4.0
|
13
|
Jalen Knox, WR
|
4
|
4.5
|
14
|
Christian Holmes< CB
|
4
|
7.0
|
15
|
Tyree Gillespie, S
|
4
|
7.5
|
16
|
DeMarkus Acy, CB
|
3
|
4.3
|
17
|
Walter Palmore, DT
|
3
|
5.3
|
18
|
Daniel Parker Jr., TE
|
3
|
5.7
|
19
|
Tucker McCann, PK
|
3
|
7.3
|
20
|
Akial Byers, DE
|
3
|
8.0
|
21
|
Nate Anderson, DE
|
2
|
5.0
|
22
|
Tre Williams, DE
|
2
|
6.0
|
23
|
Chris Turner, DE
|
2
|
7.5
|
24
|
Joshuah Bledsoe, S
|
2
|
8.0
|
25
|
Corey Fatony, P
|
2
|
9.5
|
26
|
Nate Brown, WR
|
2
|
9.5
|
27
|
Cam Hilton, S
|
2
|
9.5
|
28
|
Adam Sparks
|
2
|
11.0
Finally, here are the other Tigers who made one appearance on the list during the course of the season.
|Rank
|Player
|# of appearances
|Avg. Rank
|
29
|
Khalil Oliver, S
|
1
|
4
|
29
|
Dominic Gicinto, WR
|
1
|
4
|
31
|
Kam Scott, WR
|
1
|
5
|
32
|
Brandon Lee, LB
|
1
|
6
|
33
|
Kobie Whiteside, DT
|
1
|
7
|
34
|
Nick Bolton, LB
|
1
|
8
|
35
|
Taylor Powell, QB
|
1
|
9
|
35
|
Ronnell Perkins, LB
|
1
|
9
|
37
|
Samson Bailey, TE
|
1
|
10
|
37
|
Barrett Banister, WR
|
1
|
10
|
39
|
Simi Bakare, RB
|
1
|
11
|
39
|
Tavon Ross, ST
|
1
|
11