Tuesday's Top Tigers
In our final look back at Saturday's game, we will identify the top 11 individual performers for Mizzou each Tuesday morning. Here is our list of standouts from the 51-14 win over Tennessee-Martin on opening weekend. This is a ranking only for the week gone by. A player's standing one week has no impact on the following week.
|Rank
|Player
|Key Stats
|Last Week
|
1
|
Emanuel Hall, WR
|
4 rec, 171 yds, 2 TD
|
N/A
|
2
|
Drew Lock, QB
|
19/25, 289 yds, 4 TD
|
N/A
|
3
|
Cale Garrett, LB
|
8 tackles, 1 QBH
|
N/A
|
4
|
Jordan Elliott, DT
|
1 tackle, 1 TFL, 1 QBH
|
N/A
|
5
|
Kam Scott, WR
|
1 rec, 70 yds, TD
|
N/A
|
6
|
Larry Rountree III, RB
|
14 carries, 58 yds, TD
|
N/A
|
7
|
Jalen Knox, WR
|
1 rec, 38 yds
|
N/A
|
8
|
Daniel Parker Jr., TE
|
No Stats
|
N/A
|
9
|
Taylor Powell, QB
|
4/9, 105 yds
|
N/A
|
10
|
Samson Bailey, OL
|
No Stats
|
N/A
|
11
|
Terez Hall, LB
|
5 tackles, 1 sack
|
N/A
Hall got the nod as our top performer for putting up career numbers. Lock was second for his efficiency and doing exactly what he is expected to do against a team like Tennessee-Martin.
After those two, the list got tougher. Mizzou played so many players that nobody really put up eye-popping stats. Garrett led the team in tackles and is the leader of the defense. Elliott didn't have a lot of numbers, but was in the backfield more than any other Tiger. Rountree was the leading rusher and found the end zone.
Scott and Knox had just one catch each, but both were impressive catches and both were playing their first college games. Parker switched to a new position two weeks ago and is already seeing meaningful playing time.
Powell wasn't great, but did have a couple of nice throws and again, it's his first college action. Bailed filled in for the injured Kevin Pendleton and the Missouri quarterbacks weren't touched all day. Hall was second on the team and picked up the first sack of the season for the Tigers.