Hall got the nod as our top performer for putting up career numbers. Lock was second for his efficiency and doing exactly what he is expected to do against a team like Tennessee-Martin.

After those two, the list got tougher. Mizzou played so many players that nobody really put up eye-popping stats. Garrett led the team in tackles and is the leader of the defense. Elliott didn't have a lot of numbers, but was in the backfield more than any other Tiger. Rountree was the leading rusher and found the end zone.

Scott and Knox had just one catch each, but both were impressive catches and both were playing their first college games. Parker switched to a new position two weeks ago and is already seeing meaningful playing time.

Powell wasn't great, but did have a couple of nice throws and again, it's his first college action. Bailed filled in for the injured Kevin Pendleton and the Missouri quarterbacks weren't touched all day. Hall was second on the team and picked up the first sack of the season for the Tigers.