The offensive line was the key to the day. The five starters played every snap and punished the Gators at the line of scrimmage. Missouri ran for 221 yards on the day and rarely went backwards.

This wasn't Lock's most dazzling statistical game, but it was his most efficient. He wasn't close to a turnover and came up with huge plays every time the Tigers needed one.

Crockett could easily have been No. 1 on this list, both for his play and his leadership through the week. Really, Emanuel Hall could be too, simply because everyone else plays better when he is on the field.

Garrett is playing at an all-SEC level and Holmes has really helped stabilize the passing defense in recent weeks. The Tigers have been better on that side of the ball since he and Byers have seen more playing time.

Daniel Parker Jr. was great in the run game after Albert Okwuegbunam left with an injury. He could easily be higher on the list and Samson Bailey could be on here too.

Williams, Hall and Rountree all had solid if not spectacular games in Missouri's most complete team victory in at least four years.