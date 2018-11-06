Ticker
Tuesday's Top Tigers: Florida

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
In our final look back at Saturday's game, we will identify the top 11 individual performers for Mizzou each Tuesday morning.  Here is our list of standouts from the 38-17 win over Florida on Saturday.  This is a ranking only for the week gone by.  A player's standing one week has no impact on the following week.

F1xmcvjgslnmsp1k7c5a
USA Today
Tuesday's Top Tigers
Rank Player Key Stats Last Week

1

Offensive Line

471 yards, 22 1st downs, 1 sack

NR

2

Drew Lock

24/32, 250 yds, 3 TD, 5 carries, 19 yds

NR

3

Damarea Crockett

21 carries, 119 yds, TD

9

4

Emanuel Hall

4 rec, 77 yds, TD

NR

5

Cale Garrett

12 tackles

1

6

Christian Holmes

7 tackles, 2 PBU

NR

7

Daniel Parker Jr.

1 rec, 3 yds

NR

8

Akial Byers

6 tackles, QBH

NR

9

Tre Williams

4 tackles, 1.5 TFL, sack

3

10

Terez Hall

7 tackles, QBH

4

11

Larry Rountree III

14 carries, 72 yds, TD

NR

The offensive line was the key to the day. The five starters played every snap and punished the Gators at the line of scrimmage. Missouri ran for 221 yards on the day and rarely went backwards.

This wasn't Lock's most dazzling statistical game, but it was his most efficient. He wasn't close to a turnover and came up with huge plays every time the Tigers needed one.

Crockett could easily have been No. 1 on this list, both for his play and his leadership through the week. Really, Emanuel Hall could be too, simply because everyone else plays better when he is on the field.

Garrett is playing at an all-SEC level and Holmes has really helped stabilize the passing defense in recent weeks. The Tigers have been better on that side of the ball since he and Byers have seen more playing time.

Daniel Parker Jr. was great in the run game after Albert Okwuegbunam left with an injury. He could easily be higher on the list and Samson Bailey could be on here too.

Williams, Hall and Rountree all had solid if not spectacular games in Missouri's most complete team victory in at least four years.

