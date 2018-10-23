As Lock put it, "Albert was back to doing Albert things." Okwuegbunam was phenomenal. He narrowly takes the top spot over Lock and Rountree, who were also spectacular on a day Mizzou scored nine touchdowns and could have had more if it kept trying.

Hall was all over the field in his return from a targeting ejection, leading the team in tackles and making two tackles behind the line and applying some pressure.

Knox earned his second SEC Freshman of the Week award and should remain in the starting lineup even when Nate Brown gets healthy again. Durant was the highest graded lineman by PFF, so he's our honorary member from a group that played very well.

Garrett matched Hall with 11 tackles and Holmes made one of the biggest plays of the game with a pick six that helped stake Missouri to an early 21-0 lead.

Johnson didn't have a huge statistical day but he caught everything thrown to him and made perhaps the biggest play of the game, a twisting catch on fourth and one in the second quarter after which Mizzou took off.

Gillespie didn't necessarily stand out, but as he's started to get more playing time, the Tiger pass defense looked quite a bit better and he's had some flashes. Sparks had Mizzou's second pick that was sandwiched between back-to-back touchdowns that turned a 21-17 lead into a 34-17 soon-to-be blowout.