Tuesday's Top Tigers: Vanderbilt
In our final look back at Saturday's game, we will identify the top 11 individual performers for Mizzou each Tuesday morning. Here is our list of standouts from the 33-28 win over Vanderbilt on Saturday. This is a ranking only for the week gone by. A player's standing one week has no impact on the following week.
|Rank
|Player
|Key Stats
|Last Week
|
1
|
Damarea Crockett, RB
|
22 carries, 122 yds, TD, 1 rec, 11 yds, TD
|
3
|
2
|
Daniel Parker Jr., TE
|
3 rec, 42 yds, TD
|
7
|
3
|
Terez Hall, LB
|
8 tackles
|
10
|
4
|
Dominic Gicinto, WR
|
4 rec, 81 yds
|
NR
|
5
|
Larry Rountree III, RB
|
21 carries, 92 yds
|
11
|
6
|
Akial Byers, DE
|
4 tackles
|
8
|
7
|
Drew Lock, QB
|
22/33, 253 yds, 2 TD, 2 INT, 5 carries, 27 yds, TD
|
2
|
8
|
Terry Beckner Jr., DT
|
3 tackles, sack, QBH
|
NR
|
9
|
Cam Hilton, S
|
3 tackles, PBU
|
NR
|
10
|
Tyree Gillespie, S
|
7 tackles
|
NR
|
11
|
Johnathon Johnson, WR
|
6 rec, 70 yds
|
NR
Crockett led the way on this day without a doubt. He ran tough and came up with a big touchdown catch as well. Parker has been a revelation at tight end and had a breakout game not just blocking, but also catching the ball.
We thought Hall was Missouri's best defensive player, having his name called all day long. Gicinto came up with two huge catches for first downs.
Rountree and Byers weren't spectacular, but continued their solid play in recent weeks which has given the Tigers a boost. Lock didn't have his best day, but he kept his composure and guided his team to a win and accounted for three touchdowns.
Beckner didn't have a ton of stats but seemed to be around the ball a lot and applying a good amount of pressure. It was Hilton who knocked down the final Vanderbilt pass to ice the win.
Gillespie has seen more and more time and was second on the team in tackles. Johnson was a consistent presence in the passing game on a day when Emanuel Hall was kept quiet.