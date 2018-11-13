Crockett led the way on this day without a doubt. He ran tough and came up with a big touchdown catch as well. Parker has been a revelation at tight end and had a breakout game not just blocking, but also catching the ball.

We thought Hall was Missouri's best defensive player, having his name called all day long. Gicinto came up with two huge catches for first downs.

Rountree and Byers weren't spectacular, but continued their solid play in recent weeks which has given the Tigers a boost. Lock didn't have his best day, but he kept his composure and guided his team to a win and accounted for three touchdowns.

Beckner didn't have a ton of stats but seemed to be around the ball a lot and applying a good amount of pressure. It was Hilton who knocked down the final Vanderbilt pass to ice the win.

Gillespie has seen more and more time and was second on the team in tackles. Johnson was a consistent presence in the passing game on a day when Emanuel Hall was kept quiet.