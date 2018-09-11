For the second straight week, Hall and Lock lead the way. It would have been easy to reverse the order. Hall was open all night and caught everything he could. Lock was virtually perfect, especially in the stretch where Missouri scored touchdowns on five consecutive drives.

We put Anderson third. He had a sack and is basically a co-starter at defensive end with Chris Turner and Tre Williams. As much as anyone, Anderson has raised his level of play from last year. Turner checked in at No. 8 for picking up the first sack of his career.

Khalil Oliver recovered a fumble and has helped stabilize the back end of the defense, at least through two weeks against inferior competition. Terez Hall was in the backfield quite a bit and forced that fumble.

Johnathon Johnson isn't putting up Hall's eye-popping numbers, but is a solid No. 2 target for Lock in the wide receiver group. Albert O would have been higher if he hadn't fumbled early or if his long touchdown catch had counted, but ends up at No. 9.

The top two defensive tackles are at 7 and 10. It's a tough place to rack up stats, but Beckner and Elliott were both noticeable with their play.

Missouri didn't do anything special in the run game, but Tyler Badie led the backs with a 4.2 average and showed some burst.