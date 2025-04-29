Tuesdays with Gorney: NFL Draft proves Power Two is here to stay

The SEC motto “It Just Means More” sure holds true when it comes to the NFL Draft. More picks. More attention. More than any other conference, in some cases, by far. The SEC was best – big surprise – but the Big Ten was also dominant as there are supposedly four power conferences but really those two have separated themselves in this draft. Those two win big in recruiting as well.

The dominance by the SEC was striking with 79 total picks through the draft led by Georgia (13) and Texas (12) and while those two teams were especially loaded with selections, many other conference programs had a ton as well. Ole Miss had eight. Alabama, LSU and Florida had seven. South Carolina finished with five. Every SEC program had more than one player drafted except for Vanderbilt with just a single player picked. Seventy-one Big Ten players got picked including 14 from Ohio State, the national champs, which is tied for the second-most ever. Lapped by the two big dogs, the ACC had 42 picks and then the Big 12 with just 31. Miami led all ACC programs with seven selections and Colorado, Iowa State, Arizona and Oklahoma State all had four selections to lead the last-place Big 12. Any way one cuts it, the SEC and Big Ten totally dominated the draft which should only help more on the recruiting trail, creating a snowball effect. Top prospects want to get developed for the NFL. From Thursday through Saturday, almost all of what those players saw was SEC and Big Ten stars, one after another, getting picked. After the first two selections of Miami quarterback Cam Ward and Colorado’s Travis Hunter, it was all SEC and Big Ten, all the time. Twenty-six of the next 30 picks to close out the first round were all players from those two monster conferences. It was total domination.

Mykel Williams (Photo by © Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)