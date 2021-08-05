Tulsa transfers bring leadership, experience to Mizzou secondary

“I think they just bring a veteran leadership to our group, bring some experience and definitely help the change in terms of culture,” cornerbacks coach Aaron Fletcher said. “I think they’ll definitely be a tremendous help for us there.”

Evans and Green wound up getting separate single apartments in Columbia. However, their feelings about serpents aside, the defensive back duo has grown closer than ever as they’ve prepared to spend their final college season in a new place. Even before donning pads for the first time at Missouri, Evans and Green have made their mark, bringing experience and leadership to an otherwise young secondary.

“I was like, look, we’re real close, but he has snakes,” Evans said with a laugh. “I don’t know if I’m really trying to live with him.”

There was just one problem. Green owns two ball pythons — an albino female named Desire and a male named Gigolo — and he had no plans to leave them behind. Evans wasn’t too keen on the idea of sharing his apartment with snakes.

After Allie Green IV announced his intention to transfer to Missouri in June, the Tiger support staff needed to find him a place to live in Columbia. That didn’t figure to be too difficult; everybody assumed he’d want to live with fellow former Tulsa defensive back Akayleb Evans . After all, Evans and Green had come to Tulsa in the same recruiting class, and a major factor in Green’s commitment was the fact that Evans had announced he would transfer to Missouri five days prior.

Fletcher, too, made the move from Tulsa to Missouri during the offseason. Eli Drinkwitz hired him to replace former cornerbacks coach David Gibbs, who left for Central Florida, in February.

When he departed Tulsa, Fletcher didn’t have any inkling he might coach Evans and Green again. He actually expected both players to end their college careers and declare for the NFL Draft. Instead, both Evans and Fletcher opted to utilize the extra season of eligibility provided to all players by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to prove themselves on a larger stage than the American Athletics Conference. Evans submitted his name to the transfer portal on May 11, and Green followed suit 13 days later.

It didn’t take long for Evans to hear from a long list of schools, including the likes of Texas, Notre Dame, Georgia and Texas Tech. Missouri, which saw cornerbacks Jarvis Ware and JaDarrius Perkins both enter the transfer portal following the conclusion of spring practices, jumped into the fray, as well. Evans called picking a new school “a really tough decision” but said the presence of Fletcher at Missouri ultimately sealed the deal. Not only had he known Fletcher since Tulsa started recruiting him as a high school prospect, he trusted Fletcher to shoot straight with him about what the Tiger program had to offer.

“It was a really tough decision, when it came down to it, but I was familiar with him,” Evans said of Fletcher. “I’ve known him since I was a junior in high school, so you can’t really beat that. When you’re familiar with somebody and you know how they work and you know how they operate, it makes the decision easier. And he was upfront about what’s going on here and how things are ran and the way I could be utilized and help the team.”

Evans finalized his commitment on June 11. To that point, Missouri hadn’t expressed much interest in Green. In fact, Green said his mind was pretty much set on committing elsewhere. But about an hour after Evans announced his pledge on Twitter, Missouri extended an offer to his former teammate. At that point, Green said the idea of reuniting with Evans and Fletcher in Columbia felt “almost like a dream.”

“I got the Mizzou offer, and it’s like me and Akayleb can finally finish what we started together, and that just changed the whole everything,” Green said. “I’m going somewhere I know with somebody who I’ve been working with for four years, like a mentor, and then my bro got to come, too. And that changed the whole thing. So it made me just have a sharp decision on coming to Mizzou.”

Since Green officially announced that he’d join Evans in Columbia, the duo has generally been lumped together: “the Tulsa transfers.” That’s alright with them. The personalities of Green and Evans differ, but Evans said they complement one another “like the yin and the yang.”

Green is the more gregarious of the two, as evidenced Thursday when he amused local media members with descriptions of his pet snakes. (He explained that snakes appeal to him because he doesn’t like dogs, and he views the low-maintenance reptiles as “completely opposite from a dog.”) On the field, Evans said Green is an energetic, vocal leader.

Evans, on the other hand, is a bit more stoic. He typically leads by example, although he’s not afraid to speak up when someone needs to be held accountable. Green said he’s funny in an understated way. (Evans, too, is unique away from the field. As a high school student, he formed the Akayleb Evans Foundation in an effort to give back to those in need in his hometown of McKinney, Texas, and last year he announced the formation of a scholarship funded by him and his family that will be presented annually to one McKinney high student-athlete.)

The fact that Evans and Green have been able to combine their strengths and lean on one another as they’ve adjusted to life at Missouri and learned a new defense has eased the transition.

“It’s uncomfortable sometimes to be somewhere that’s different and to have change,” Evans said. “But when you have somebody that you’ve known for years to be able to walk that with you, it means so much. I feel like you can get adjusted quicker, and they can help you with any issues that you might have, and you can help them.”