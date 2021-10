Twitter reacts to Mizzou landing five-star WR Luther Burden

Eli Drinkwitz and the Missouri football program made their biggest splash of Drinkwitz's tenure on the recruiting trail Tuesday evening when five-star prospect Luther Burden, the nation's No. 1 wide receiver, committed to the Tigers. The East St. Louis star picked Missouri over Georgia at a commitment ceremony held at the Herbert Hoover Boys and Girls Club in St. Louis.

