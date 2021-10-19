Touchdown Luther ready to lead the way to Columbia

ST. LOUIS--Shortly before 6:30 on Tuesday night, Luther Burden became the highest-ranked player to commit to Missouri since Dorial Green-Beckham ten years ago. Like Green-Beckham, Burden is viewed as a game-changing wideout. He is the top-ranked receiver in the country and the No. 6 overall prospect.

But what exactly is Missouri getting? His nickname kind of says it all.

"I describe my style as a playmaker, a dog on the field," Burden said. "They getting Touchdown Luther in the building."

East St. Louis head coach Darren Sunkett has seen some players in his day. He's sent multiple prospects on to Division One schools and a few to the NFL.

"You getting one of the greatest competitors I ever coached," Sunkett said. "The kid goes out there day in and day out and he enjoys practicing. When you get those kind of kids that enjoy practice, come Saturday afternoons or Friday nights, they become a joy to watch. That's what you have in Luther and he's gonna do some great things down there in Columbia."