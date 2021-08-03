Updated Candidate Board for Mizzou Athletic Director

It's been a week since Jim Sterk and Mizzou "mutually agreed" to part ways. Sterk is staying on as the Director of Athletics until his replacement is named. The truth is, much is still unknown about the search for that replacement. But we take a look at an updated list of candidates or potential candidates. First, what we know about the search itself.

Mizzou has retained Parker Executive Search to lead the process. Parker was used by Mizzou in each of its last two major searches which led to the hirings of Cuonzo Martin and (eventually) Eli Drinkwitz. The school has also named a "search advisory committee" led by University Curator Jeff Layman. The rest of the committee is:

Pam Bruzina, Faculty Athletics Rep

Todd Graves, Curator

Greg Hoberock, Curator

Mike Kampeter, Civic Leader

Richard Miller, Alumni

Ryan Rapp, EVP for Finance & Operations

Don Walsworth, Alumni

Michael Williams, Curator

Ultimately, System President and Chancellor Mun Choi will make the hire.

Since the beginning, sources have told us Mizzou will "swing big" to start. The initial list of targets is/was expected to be sitting Power Five athletic directors, preferably with experience in the SEC. We have gotten indications that Missouri's salary range is likely somewhere between $1 million and $1.5 million annually. Sterk was making $700,000 per year.

Before we get to those who could be candidates, let's eliminate a few who are not. Texas A&M AD, and former Mizzou staffer, Ross Bjork fits that bill, but it is believed to be unlikely he would leave College Station for Columbia. West Virginia's Shane Lyons is a name that has been speculated, but at 56 years old and a WVU alum, it is not thought he would make the move. Virginia Tech's Whit Babcock is someone Mizzou might check on, but sources have indicated he's happy in Blacksburg, where he has been since 2014. Heather Lyke from Pittsburgh was on our initial list of names to watch because she had finished as the runner-up to Sterk in 2016, but our information is that she is happy at Pitt and wouldn't likely make the move.

Now, on to the list of those who could be or who we believe to be on Mizzou's radar. Even if the Tigers do not land a sitting Power Five AD, it would be surprising to see the hire of anyone who is not already an athletic director.