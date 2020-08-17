PowerMizzou - Updated fan information for 2020 season

Missouri's 2020 schedule was announced on Monday evening. The Tigers start with Alabama at home and end at Mississippi State. The home slate features Vanderbilt, Kentucky, Georgia and Arkansas in addition to the Crimson Tide.

The big question now is whether anyone will be able to go to those games should they occur. Sources told PowerMizzou.com on Monday evening that Faurot Field would be at 25% capacity for the season. That would figure out to 15,655 fans per game, which would be about 50% of the season ticket holder base from 2019. In other words, the demand will far exceed the supply.

The next question is how those seats will be allotted. According to information obtained by PowerMizzou.com, the stadium will be reseated specifically for this season. That reseating will be done according to donor rank within the Tiger Scholarship Fund.

There will also be ticket limits imposed according to donor levels. The University will release the full plan soon, likely later this week.

Mizzou has stated that any donor who chooses not to attend games, whether that donor has already renewed for the 2020 season or not, will have the option to retain their previous season ticket locations for the 2021 season. Season ticket payments may also be converted to Tiger Scholarship Fund donations for the 2020 season.

There have been no announcements as far as tailgating policies, mask mandates or social distancing inside the stadium at this point. The season opener is 40 days away.