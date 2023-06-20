We've already taken a look at the upsides and downsides of the Tigers' quarterback , running back and wide receiver positions. Now, we'll take a look at the tackle spots.

The Tigers may have remedied that for this upcoming season with a transfer addition and some of the depth they'll have coming back.

Last season, Missouri had stability at left tackle with Javon Foster starting all 13 games. However, the right tackle position was more of a revolving door with three different players starting at least one game at the position.

There are a couple of different things for the Tigers to be feeling good about when it comes to the tackle spots in 2023 一 one big and one small.

The big thing for the Tigers in 2023 is Foster, their best offensive lineman, is coming back for one more season, and they've added an experienced and durable player in Marcellus Johnson man the other tackle position.

Two seasons ago, Foster had a top-three run-blocking grade in the Southeastern Conference and last season he had a top-three pass-blocking grade in the league.

If he can merge those types of years into one then Foster is putting his name in All-SEC territory.

Johnson, an Eastern Michigan transfer who played left tackle, made 32 consecutive starts for the Eagles.

Former Mizzou offensive line coach Marcus Johnson said earlier in spring ball that Marcellus was "athletic and twitchy" and when you combine that with his experience the Tigers are confident that he can make the switch over to right tackle.

Last season, Missouri had Zeke Powell, Connor Wood and Armand Membou start at the position.

Powell started the first four games before suffering a season-ending injury in week four.

Wood, who started the first three games at right guard moved to right tackle and started the next five games before eventually having to move back to right guard due to injuries and that's what paved the way for Membou to start the last four games.

Even before the 2022 campaign the Tigers had issues with durability at the position with full-time starter Hyrin White being out with a foot issue that forced him to miss the entire season. He has since received a medical redshirt and transferred to SMU.

Marcellus has never started at right tackle but heading into 2022, Powell had never played more than four games in a season or started at right tackle. Membou hadn't either because he was a true freshman and Wood had started 15 games at right tackle from 2018-2021 with 13 of them coming at Montana State in 2018 and 2019.

All of that to say, Marcellus playing out of position won't be that much different from an experience standpoint than what the Tigers had at the position last year but he's proven to be durable and that's an ability in itself.

The smaller upside is that redshirt tackles Valen Erickson, Tristan Wilson and Curtis Peagler are progressing.

“I’ve been very impressed with Val, who is playing some really good ball at right tackle,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said during a March 9 presser. "I think Tristan Wilson is developing at a rate that’s been very good. Curtis Peagler has come along.”

That doesn't necessarily mean that any of them will push Johnson for the starting right tackle spot right out of the gate but it's good to build on heading into fall camp for depth reasons.

The aforementioned injury issues put the offensive line in constant flux last season and forced the Tigers to deploy six different starting offensive line groups in 13 games.

If those players can keep developing through fall camp the Tigers will have some reliable depth it can lean on if need be.

In the long run, that depth will be a bigger thing next season because Foster and Johnson won't have any more eligibility after 2023, so it's key these players improve not only in case of injury this season but when they're called on for bigger roles in the future.