Upside and downside: Offensive tackles
Last season, Missouri had stability at left tackle with Javon Foster starting all 13 games. However, the right tackle position was more of a revolving door with three different players starting at least one game at the position.
The Tigers may have remedied that for this upcoming season with a transfer addition and some of the depth they'll have coming back.
We've already taken a look at the upsides and downsides of the Tigers' quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions. Now, we'll take a look at the tackle spots.
Upside
There are a couple of different things for the Tigers to be feeling good about when it comes to the tackle spots in 2023 一 one big and one small.
The big thing for the Tigers in 2023 is Foster, their best offensive lineman, is coming back for one more season, and they've added an experienced and durable player in Marcellus Johnson man the other tackle position.
Two seasons ago, Foster had a top-three run-blocking grade in the Southeastern Conference and last season he had a top-three pass-blocking grade in the league.
If he can merge those types of years into one then Foster is putting his name in All-SEC territory.
Johnson, an Eastern Michigan transfer who played left tackle, made 32 consecutive starts for the Eagles.
Former Mizzou offensive line coach Marcus Johnson said earlier in spring ball that Marcellus was "athletic and twitchy" and when you combine that with his experience the Tigers are confident that he can make the switch over to right tackle.
Last season, Missouri had Zeke Powell, Connor Wood and Armand Membou start at the position.
Powell started the first four games before suffering a season-ending injury in week four.
Wood, who started the first three games at right guard moved to right tackle and started the next five games before eventually having to move back to right guard due to injuries and that's what paved the way for Membou to start the last four games.
Even before the 2022 campaign the Tigers had issues with durability at the position with full-time starter Hyrin White being out with a foot issue that forced him to miss the entire season. He has since received a medical redshirt and transferred to SMU.
Marcellus has never started at right tackle but heading into 2022, Powell had never played more than four games in a season or started at right tackle. Membou hadn't either because he was a true freshman and Wood had started 15 games at right tackle from 2018-2021 with 13 of them coming at Montana State in 2018 and 2019.
All of that to say, Marcellus playing out of position won't be that much different from an experience standpoint than what the Tigers had at the position last year but he's proven to be durable and that's an ability in itself.
The smaller upside is that redshirt tackles Valen Erickson, Tristan Wilson and Curtis Peagler are progressing.
“I’ve been very impressed with Val, who is playing some really good ball at right tackle,” head coach Eli Drinkwitz said during a March 9 presser. "I think Tristan Wilson is developing at a rate that’s been very good. Curtis Peagler has come along.”
That doesn't necessarily mean that any of them will push Johnson for the starting right tackle spot right out of the gate but it's good to build on heading into fall camp for depth reasons.
The aforementioned injury issues put the offensive line in constant flux last season and forced the Tigers to deploy six different starting offensive line groups in 13 games.
If those players can keep developing through fall camp the Tigers will have some reliable depth it can lean on if need be.
In the long run, that depth will be a bigger thing next season because Foster and Johnson won't have any more eligibility after 2023, so it's key these players improve not only in case of injury this season but when they're called on for bigger roles in the future.
Downside
There's not too much to worry about from Foster and the left tackle position as long as he stays healthy.
The downside on the other side of the line is that once again the Tigers will be relying on someone with little to no experience at playing right tackle in a Power 5 conference to start for them.
On paper, it seems logical to put someone who has starting experience and decent production in one position and move them to another position.
That ideology works in video games but it's not that easy in real life and Missouri knows that.
"I think so many people think with offensive linemen you just throw some big guys out there and let them go and that's nowhere near the truth," Marcus Johnson said. "I always tell people if you're a naturally right-handed writer or eat with your right hand or throw a football with your right hand start doing it with your left hand. It's going to feel unique.
"It's going to feel awkward. It takes time and reps. I think he's got to get used to being on the right side, as well as hearing new verbiage and terminology within a new offense."
The Tigers know it's a gamble to bring in a left tackle who played in the Mid-American Conference to play right tackle in the SEC.
However, being a little over two months out from the season and about a month and a half from fall camp means that no one should be sweating this gamble at the moment.
Nonetheless, it is one that will linger in the back of minds until Johnson silences any doubt about whether he can do the job adequately.
Reality
Foster is one of the few players on offense who've virtually already solidified a starting role on the offense. Johnson is the clubhouse leader to start at right tackle, in all likelihood, he will start barring a terrible fall camp performance.
It's not unreasonable to expect Foster to be the bookend he has been and possibly work his way back into All-SEC discussions.
However, it would be unreasonable to expect that from Johnson, especially early on, but at the least (on paper), he should be an upgrade over what the Tigers had at the position in 2022.
