Former Mizzou linebacker and current Kansas City Chief Nick Bolton was back at Faurot Field on Friday night. Bolton partnered with Ashley Furniture and Veterans United for the Hope to Dream Event.

There were 100 beds set up on Faurot for local kids in need who thought they were coming to the stadium to watch a movie on the video board. The kids were told at the event that each bed had a name on it and once they found their name, the bed was theirs to keep.