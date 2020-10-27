 PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Drinkwitz previews Florida matchup
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-27 13:12:27 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Drinkwitz previews Florida matchup

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Hear from Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz as the Tigers get ready to face Florida Saturday night in Gainesville.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}