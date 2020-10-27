PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Drinkwitz previews Florida matchup

Join the team!
football
VIDEO: Drinkwitz previews Florida matchup
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou
Publisher
@powermizzoucom
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Hear from Mizzou head coach Eli Drinkwitz as the Tigers get ready to face Florida Saturday night in Gainesville.
