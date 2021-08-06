 PowerMizzou - VIDEO: Drinkwitz talks after first camp practice
{{ timeAgo('2021-08-06 13:48:28 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Drinkwitz talks after first camp practice

Missouri opened fall camp with a two-hour workout on Friday morning. Head coach Eli Drinkwitz met with the media to talk about where his team is entering the 2021 season.

See what the head coach had to say after day one right here.

