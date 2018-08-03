Join the Rivals community!
VIDEO: Fall Camp Day 1
Gabe DeArmond •
PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Missouri opened fall camp on Friday morning. Hear from Barry Odom, Drew Lock and Kevin Pendleton after the workout.
