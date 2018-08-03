Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-03 13:11:29 -0500') }} football Edit

VIDEO: Fall Camp Day 1

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

Missouri opened fall camp on Friday morning.  Hear from Barry Odom, Drew Lock and Kevin Pendleton after the workout.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}