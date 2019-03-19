Ticker
football

Video Interview: Khmari Thompson

Gabe DeArmond • PowerMizzou.com
@GabeDeArmond
Publisher
Gabe has covered the Tigers for PowerMizzou.com since August of 2003 and been the site's publisher since 2006.
As we continue to spotlight players up and down the roster in spring football, hear from redshirt freshman receiver Khmari Thompson.

